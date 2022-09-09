The DOJ is NOT making themselves look any better with these actions.

Gosh, it makes us wonder WHY they’d fight so hard against a third party seeing the documents they took from Trump’s home. If things were on the up-and-up, you’d THINK transparency would be a good thing. But we all know with this DOJ, things likely are NOT on the up-and-up …

Sorry, not sorry.

They’ve given us literally ZERO reasons to trust them.

Julie Kelly was good enough to bring the legal mumbo-jumbo to Twitter in a form even the dumbest of us can understand (lookin’ at you, Eric Swalwell). Take a gander:

DOJ just filed appeal to Judge Cannon's ruling. They really, really don't want a third party to review what they stole. pic.twitter.com/qC3NQqunzx — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2022

Golly gee, why wouldn’t they want someone to see the documents they pulled from Melania’s closet?

Heh.

It's the alleged classified docs they want out of the hands of a third party. Not sus at all pic.twitter.com/nCSh4j5ncD — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2022

Nope, not suspect at all.

Surely it has nothing to do with Crossfire Hurricane or the Russian collusion hoax and Trump is just the big bad guy trying to sell TOP SECRET nuclear information to the baddies in whatever evil country they hate right now. Totally.

As I said the day the "intelligence review" was announced, it is being used to conceal the material from the court and now from a special master pic.twitter.com/gKJXOT2ndH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2022

We know how ‘redact-happy’ our pals at the DOJ are.

The order would irreparably harm the government and the public by unnecessarily requiring the government to share highly classified materials with a special master.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap. Transparency would damage our government? That’s a horrible thing to admit.

Ok well I feel much better that an FBI agent working out of the Washington FBI field office gave his word on the whole matter pic.twitter.com/H2sNpBZU8d — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2022

Wait, the DC FBI guy gave his WORD?

Well then, like Julie, we feel a whole lot better about it.

EL OH EL.

***

***

