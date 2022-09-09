Babbling about colonizers is so HOT right now. LOL

It’s really depressing to see the state of ‘mainstream’ journalism under the Taylor Lorenz influence. Oh, don’t us wrong, mainstream media has sucked donkey for a long, long time, but what we’re noticing lately with Ms. Lorenz is that it’s not only biased but it’s become a group of giggling mean girls who think they’re journalists because they gossip and talk sh*t about people online.

Morgan Sung, for example, explores the Internet for NBC News.

Who knew that was a thing?

*sigh*

RedSteeze was not exactly impressed …

Right? If we’re going to get lectured about history by TikTokkers they could at least juggle or something while doing so.

Sheesh.

It’s becoming a thing. Outlets see how much traffic Taylor’s ridiculous drama brings WaPo, and even though they know she’s a train wreck, the click and taps are very lucrative. We figure NBC and other outlets want their tokken ‘mean girl’ as well.

Hey now, looking through her feed she’s 26.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our sides.

This just reads like a mean girl on Twitter doing her mean girl thing.

There’s an Olivia Wilde joke here somewhere but we’re too tired to come up with it so let’s pretend we did and all laugh.

Doesn’t take much.

Unfortunately, they can.

They’ve made a career of it.

