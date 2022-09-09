Babbling about colonizers is so HOT right now. LOL

It’s really depressing to see the state of ‘mainstream’ journalism under the Taylor Lorenz influence. Oh, don’t us wrong, mainstream media has sucked donkey for a long, long time, but what we’re noticing lately with Ms. Lorenz is that it’s not only biased but it’s become a group of giggling mean girls who think they’re journalists because they gossip and talk sh*t about people online.

Morgan Sung, for example, explores the Internet for NBC News.

Who knew that was a thing?

all of formerly colonized twitter watching "now let's keep it respectful today" twitter pic.twitter.com/I1nBLJZD39 — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) September 8, 2022

*sigh*

RedSteeze was not exactly impressed …

Love to get my history from NBC News TikTokkers https://t.co/NMMbtxcSZU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

Right? If we’re going to get lectured about history by TikTokkers they could at least juggle or something while doing so.

Sheesh.

How many Lorenz clones does one news outlet need to "explain the internet" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

It’s becoming a thing. Outlets see how much traffic Taylor’s ridiculous drama brings WaPo, and even though they know she’s a train wreck, the click and taps are very lucrative. We figure NBC and other outlets want their tokken ‘mean girl’ as well.

When a 22 year old Snap addict for NBC is lecturing about UK history pic.twitter.com/lsD3jUfaP9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

Hey now, looking through her feed she’s 26.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our sides.

Do you actually follow Twitter from other countries? Twitter from India, Pakistan, or Nigeria is almost identical to British Twitter today. This just reads like you don't know what these people believe. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 8, 2022

This just reads like a mean girl on Twitter doing her mean girl thing.

This is the PM of Pakistan, let's not play on stereotypes here https://t.co/LDymMirPHy — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 8, 2022

Stop or they'll get Harry Styles to spit on him again. — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) September 8, 2022

There’s an Olivia Wilde joke here somewhere but we’re too tired to come up with it so let’s pretend we did and all laugh.

Found another horrible blue check. — Ultra ████ Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) September 8, 2022

Doesn’t take much.

A #TikTok addict is lecturing twitter on how to behave? I am dying! 😂😂 — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) September 8, 2022

There is a reason you are universally despised — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 8, 2022

When exactly were you colonized? Is that code for doing but stuff? — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) September 8, 2022

That education you got from Emerson College really failed you — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 9, 2022

They can’t all be this stupid? 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/2kufP8V72i — Maria (@mliz77) September 9, 2022

Unfortunately, they can.

They’ve made a career of it.

