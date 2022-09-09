As Twitchy readers know, Podcast Movement held a conference and The Daily Wire paid for a booth at said conference. Welp, Ben DARED show up at his own booth and a bunch of thin-skinned babies threw a temper tantrum claiming they didn’t FEEL SAFE NOW so they wrote this huge thread apologizing for Ben being there.

Basically attacking a guy who spent a lot of money with them at their conference for simply BEING AT said conference.

Gosh, it looks like they’ve sort of thought things through a bit more and decided it was effed up to do that to Ben, and are apologizing.

It WASN’T right.

And yet, they still did it.

Uh-huh.

Think Ben should accept their apology?

It’s time the world grew up and got on with itself.

A-freakin’-men.

Exjon is such a good guy.

This editor … not so much.

Heh.

