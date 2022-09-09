As Twitchy readers know, Podcast Movement held a conference and The Daily Wire paid for a booth at said conference. Welp, Ben DARED show up at his own booth and a bunch of thin-skinned babies threw a temper tantrum claiming they didn’t FEEL SAFE NOW so they wrote this huge thread apologizing for Ben being there.

Basically attacking a guy who spent a lot of money with them at their conference for simply BEING AT said conference.

Gosh, it looks like they’ve sort of thought things through a bit more and decided it was effed up to do that to Ben, and are apologizing.

As we stated, we’re continuing to evaluate our policies guiding social media & events with inclusivity, diversity & respect for all. We have to start by sincerely apologizing to Mr. Shapiro for our reaction when he visited a booth we sold his company. That wasn’t right. https://t.co/McxG9Ay0LT — Podcast Movement (@PodcastMovement) September 8, 2022

It WASN’T right.

And yet, they still did it.

Podcast Movement began in 2014, with four podcasters who had an idea to create a vibrant community that was for podcasters, by podcasters. We’re still those people with the same idea, and recognize there’s work to do as we grow. — Podcast Movement (@PodcastMovement) September 8, 2022

We are now looking to move forward, as we focus on that original mission from 2014 – being a hub for podcasting events, resources, news, and thought leadership. — Podcast Movement (@PodcastMovement) September 8, 2022

Think Ben should accept their apology?

That you are still trying to worn your way past this is just as bad.. it’s a simple solution. Let folks say what they say, feelz be damned. No one is forcing anyone else to listen. It’s time the world grew up and got on with itself. — Abuelo de la Spoopy (@danander11) September 8, 2022

It’s time the world grew up and got on with itself.

A-freakin’-men.

Good on ya. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 8, 2022

Exjon is such a good guy.

This editor … not so much.

