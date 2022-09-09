Senator Cortez Masto wants to make sure those evil crisis pregnancy centers that give pregnant women other options when it comes to an unplanned pregnancy are getting ‘cracked down’ on. That’ll show them for getting in the way of the abortion industry!

This seems really freakin’ evil, right?

Crisis pregnancy centers consistently mislead vulnerable women about the health care services they provide. I joined my colleagues in cosponsoring the Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation Act to crack down on false advertising about abortion services by these fake clinics. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) September 9, 2022

So tough! So intimidating!

Except, this tweet just pissed a lot of people off. First of all, she’s really not being truthful about crisis pregnancy centers, and second, it’s clear she’s not really pro-choice.

She’s pro-abortion.

Like most Democrats.

It's a choice, but only if you make the choice of abortion. It's absolutely amazing how open you are about your hypocrisy. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 9, 2022

There are no consequences because her supporters are abortion-hungry, vapid heifers just like her.

Hey I'm 100% pro-choice, but these "crisis pregnancy centers" provide incredible services to the women who choose to have their child. Go attack something else! — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) September 9, 2022

But she needs to scare women and make sure they don’t look elsewhere for support when experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

You are a monster. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) September 9, 2022

FALSE. We just put your term "crisis pregnancy centers" into Google. The first result is https://t.co/IgfHkyJpm1 It ACCURATELY lists its services… – Abortion counseling

– Adoption

– Parenthood support

– Pregnancy testing

– Ultrasound

– STD treatment QUIT LYING. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 9, 2022

QUIT LYING.

But that’s all she knows how to do.

"Fake Clinics"?? Do you mean the 2,700+ centers that in 2019 alone served 2M people at an est. value of $270M (incl. 700K preg. tests, 1.3M packs of diapers & so much more) Anyone who hates these centers clearly doesn't care about moms getting the care & resources they need. — SBA Pro-Life America LifeSavingLaws.com (@sbaprolife) September 9, 2022

They don’t care about moms.

They care about abortion.

And donations from the abortion lobby.

And body parts.

Sorry, not sorry.

“Remove medical care options!” Is a very bad look. — jdwithjd (@JDwithJD) September 9, 2022

They're bad for the abortion business which funnels money to Democrat politicians. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 9, 2022

Did they lure them in with cancer screenings? — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) September 9, 2022

Like Planned Parenthood?

Don’t think so.

Abortion isn’t healthcare. — Carolina (@RealAppraiserSC) September 9, 2022

I can barely see your horns. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) September 9, 2022

Do you have examples? — The Underhill's Tab (@bfmva7xsp) September 9, 2022

Will you be held accountable for this hateful rhetoric that has lead to violent attacks against crisis pregnancy centers? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 9, 2022

You’re not really pro choice at all, are you? You’re pro abortion. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) September 9, 2022

And THAT’S the key here.

If the senator was actually pro-choice, she would welcome various options for women who aren’t sure about what to do with a pregnancy. Instead, she’s vilifying and trying to shut down options OTHER than Planned Parenthood.

Makes ya’ wonder how many Planned Parenthood has donated to her, eh?

