‘Generally historically IGNORANT’: Ben Shapiro breaks out the puppets and crayons and SCHOOLS haters attacking Queen Elizabeth

Posted at 10:14 am on September 11, 2022 by Sam Janney

Since the Queen’s death, the uninformed and undeserved HATE on social media has been off the charts. From that abhorrent woman at Carnegie Mellon University wishing for the Queen to suffer as she died to annoying white liberals doing their part to pretend Queen Elizabeth was somehow the biggest white supremacist on the planet.

It’s been rather disgusting.

And repugnant.

And infuriating.

And she wasn’t even this editor’s Queen.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to speak very s-l-o-w-y and break out the puppets and crayons to explain history to the foaming at the-mouth haters; we know they won’t actually watch this or learn anything from him but still.

Watch:

… people who are generally historically ignorant.

That works.

Right?

These same people love to ignore their own history (ie the magical PARTY SWITCH so they can pretend their party didn’t found the KKK) want to pretend we haven’t evolved in 260 years. And that somehow Lilibet was 260 years old when she passed away.

Stupid, angry, and hateful is no way to go through life, peeps.

The world is indeed a much sadder place without her.

Amen.

***

Related:

Who she really IS —> Ilhan Omar trends for all the WRONG reasons on 9/11 (watch) #NeverForget

‘Way out of your LEAGUE here, buddy’! Keith Olbermann writes a check his butt can’t CASH trying to pick a fight with Royce White (DAMN SON)

‘QUIT LYING’! Sen. Cortez Masto bragging about ‘cracking down’ on those EVIL crisis pregnancy centers goes SO very wrong

***

