Since the Queen’s death, the uninformed and undeserved HATE on social media has been off the charts. From that abhorrent woman at Carnegie Mellon University wishing for the Queen to suffer as she died to annoying white liberals doing their part to pretend Queen Elizabeth was somehow the biggest white supremacist on the planet.

It’s been rather disgusting.

And repugnant.

And infuriating.

And she wasn’t even this editor’s Queen.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to speak very s-l-o-w-y and break out the puppets and crayons to explain history to the foaming at the-mouth haters; we know they won’t actually watch this or learn anything from him but still.

Watch:

.@benshapiro: "The backlash to [the Queen's] death was 'the British Empire was bad and she was bad because the British Empire was bad.' Understand that the folks who are saying this are people who are generally historically ignorant." pic.twitter.com/MyX6CtNxhb — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 9, 2022

… people who are generally historically ignorant.

That works.

Thank you, Ben. I always appreciate your work. And you. https://t.co/ZfZhoZ1gas — Tracy Hernandez (@Organics4Free) September 9, 2022

They’re the same people who celebrate Marxism — No Soup for Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) September 9, 2022

It may have escaped your notice, but there’s a difference between the British Empire of 1776 and that of 2022. — YosemiteBadAss (@YosemiteBadAss) September 9, 2022

Right?

These same people love to ignore their own history (ie the magical PARTY SWITCH so they can pretend their party didn’t found the KKK) want to pretend we haven’t evolved in 260 years. And that somehow Lilibet was 260 years old when she passed away.

Stupid, angry, and hateful is no way to go through life, peeps.

The Queen was an incredible person. Any one who criticizes her would be fortunate to be even 1/5th the person she was. The world is a much sadder place without Queen Elizabeth. God Save The Queen. — Dtaylor (@Dtaylor14423000) September 9, 2022

The world is indeed a much sadder place without her.

Amen.

***

***

