Awww yes, who could forget Ilhan Omar’s now famous (or would that be infamous?) words when she spoke about how she and other CAIR members were the real victims of 9/11? What was it again, she said, ‘Some people did some … thing …’

Yeah, that’s right.

The murder of 3000 innocent Americans on American soil was ‘something,’ and Americans who were angry at some people aka the terrorists who did it were apparently the real villains here.

In case you did forget, or somehow missed it, take a gander:

Ilhan certainly made a ‘name’ for herself that day.

And now she’s trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer squad member.

We’ll never forget.

Oh, and then there’s this little nugget as well.

When people show you who they really are, especially Democrats, believe them.

Some people did something … shameful.

