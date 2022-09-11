Awww yes, who could forget Ilhan Omar’s now famous (or would that be infamous?) words when she spoke about how she and other CAIR members were the real victims of 9/11? What was it again, she said, ‘Some people did some … thing …’

Yeah, that’s right.

The murder of 3000 innocent Americans on American soil was ‘something,’ and Americans who were angry at some people aka the terrorists who did it were apparently the real villains here.

In case you did forget, or somehow missed it, take a gander:

This language is exactly why we can #neverforget the 2,977 innocent lives that were lost. There is no downplaying the atrocities that occurred on September 11th, 2001. pic.twitter.com/KGp53Ho5cE — YAF (@yaf) September 9, 2022

Ilhan certainly made a ‘name’ for herself that day.

And now she’s trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer squad member.

We’ll never forget.

9/11 is the day that "some people did something," according to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/rGnpw9D3je — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 11, 2022

"Some people who did something". -Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/H6hlTPFBV8 — Painting Grammy (@JaniceTomlin8) September 11, 2022

Oh, and then there’s this little nugget as well.

Ilhan Omar 2012: Tweets, "Israel has hypnotized the world – may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel." 2016: Doubles down on her tweet 2017: Cover of Time Magazine 2019: Award-winning Documentary Progressive antisemitism widely celebrated. pic.twitter.com/H9MJbXyRSA — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) September 4, 2022

When people show you who they really are, especially Democrats, believe them.

Some people did something … shameful.

