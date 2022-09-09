Abby Johnson delivered a message at Liberty University, during which she humorously described her large family of 8 children. She joked that she tells people ‘we became pro-life and we couldn’t stop breeding’. She the asked if any others in the audience had 8 or more children, referring to them as ‘breeders’. The short video clip of her joke, and people’s reactions to it, trended on Twitter under topic ‘Breeders’.

You can see the full video of Johnson’s message, in context, for yourself here (starting at the 25:30 mark). Johnson describes her evolution from having had two abortions, running a Planned Parenthood clinic, and assisting in over 22,000 abortions to finally having a change of heart and becoming a pro-life advocate. That’s a dangerous message to the pro-choice crowd, so ‘SHE SAID BREEDERS!!!‘ it is.

Today’s Liberty University convocation: “Who here has at least 8 kids in your family?” (Cheers) “There’s some breeders here! I love it. The Lord says be fruitful and multiply, we’re doing the job.” pic.twitter.com/lsPTqZDact — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2022

As you might imagine, the response to Johnson’s joke, and the characterization of it, were quite varied. LOL.

