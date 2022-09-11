Biden supports MAGA … who knew? HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, we know, Biden and his merry team of lawn flamingos want Americans to think MAGA is about hating the gays, forcing women to have babies, racism, kicking puppies, and starving orphans but the reality of MAGA is literally in the name.

Making America Great Again.

This includes supporting American-made products, supporting blue-collar America, competing globally, etc.

You know, the very things the White House is claiming Biden’s economic plan will do:

Under President Biden’s economic plan, we’re:

– Bringing home jobs that went overseas

– Making things here in America

– Making our supply chains more secure

– Winning the race for the future — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2022

So. MAGA.

Guess that makes Biden a threat to our democracy, right?

Heh.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jim B (@bjimb2) September 10, 2022

So, Make America Great Again? Exactly. Thank you. Would you like a red hat now?😁 — Bstreier (@bstreier) September 11, 2022

MAGA! 🇺🇸 — MAGA FORCES 🇺🇸 (@rob_mccrae) September 11, 2022

The reality of Biden’s economy so far?

You have destroyed jobs. You've made nothing in America, but increased regulation. You have hired 87,000 armed IRS agents to attack small business. You have given away the money of working people to a woke voting block. You have pushed CRT, racism, violence, and divisiveness — Robert Rantoul (@RantoulRobert) September 10, 2022

DAILY REALITY CHECK: AFGHANISTAN -Dead/Abandoned

$8 TRILLION(+) -new spending

INFLATION -40 yr. high

ECONOMY -recession

BORDER -wide open

FENTANYL -killing our youth

SUPPLY-CHAIN -a mess

CRIME -out of control

BABY FORMULA -shortage

GAS PRICES -Highest ever

CHINA -buying up USA https://t.co/gIrJzSzw93 — Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) September 11, 2022

Meep.

But you know, MAGA is the problem.

Official WH account https://t.co/YM8MnCLAEa — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) September 11, 2022

"mAgA iS a ThReAt To DeMoCrAcY!" "here, have some maga." https://t.co/9F9gZrRyol — The Black Sheep (@sheepsuit15) September 11, 2022

Great plan.

The last administration actually did these things. https://t.co/thwRNy1d9u — мαтту 🇺🇸 (@OtherMatty) September 11, 2022

So, basically, they are trying to follow Trump’s agenda. https://t.co/IEGkq8mQ9Q — MAGA American Immortal (@hillimmortal) September 11, 2022

Sure sounds like it.

MAGA! HA!

***

***

