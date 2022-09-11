Biden supports MAGA … who knew? HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, we know, Biden and his merry team of lawn flamingos want Americans to think MAGA is about hating the gays, forcing women to have babies, racism, kicking puppies, and starving orphans but the reality of MAGA is literally in the name.

Making America Great Again.

This includes supporting American-made products, supporting blue-collar America, competing globally, etc.

You know, the very things the White House is claiming Biden’s economic plan will do:

So. MAGA.

Guess that makes Biden a threat to our democracy, right?

Heh.

Trending

The reality of Biden’s economy so far?

Meep.

But you know, MAGA is the problem.

Sure sounds like it.

MAGA! HA!

***

Related:

Toxic STUPIDITY: Man virtue-signals on steroids telling women MEN are the real problem and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire

Gonna cry AGAIN? Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED (then dragged some more) for trashing J6 defendant Simone Gold AFTER serving her time

‘Way out of your LEAGUE here, buddy’! Keith Olbermann writes a check his butt can’t CASH trying to pick a fight with Royce White (DAMN SON)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BideneconomyMAGATrumpWhite House