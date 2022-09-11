Ok, so this take from rando Coach Bennett is not great … like at all. While he’s right that women should be able to jog by themselves at any time of day or night without feeling afraid, he’s blaming the wrong people. It’s not men, it’s progressive legal systems that release criminals and ignore violent crime because of equity and other BS.

Blaming men? C’mon dude. Those of you who know our policy on covering randos will absolutely agree THIS TWEET deserves a Twitchying.

Freakin’ men. LOL

Just guess how this went over.

Fair point.

Not all men though.

Miss me with the collective guilt.

Totally ‘borrowing’ that one.

Toxic stupidity.

Booyah.

There it is.

Bonchie is definitely not the problem.

Right? Sounds like a ‘him problem’, not a men problem.

It’s just … weird.

We get that he’s trying his best to pander to women as he’s never pandered before but YIKES, bro.

This does not look good.

***

