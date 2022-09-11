Ok, so this take from rando Coach Bennett is not great … like at all. While he’s right that women should be able to jog by themselves at any time of day or night without feeling afraid, he’s blaming the wrong people. It’s not men, it’s progressive legal systems that release criminals and ignore violent crime because of equity and other BS.

Blaming men? C’mon dude. Those of you who know our policy on covering randos will absolutely agree THIS TWEET deserves a Twitchying.

You should be able to run at 4 AM. You should be able to run at 9 PM. You should be able to run alone. You should be able to run a new trail. You should be able to run when you want & where you want & not be terrified someone will hurt you. Why can’t you? Men. We are the problem. — Coach Bennett (@bennettrun) September 9, 2022

Freakin’ men. LOL

Just guess how this went over.

You, specifically, are the problem. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) September 10, 2022

Indeed. Weak men are the problem. — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) September 10, 2022

Fair point.

Not all men though.

There is no "we" here. Miss me with the collective guilt. pic.twitter.com/YSni8HuyFa — Robust Megafauna (@WeSavageFew) September 10, 2022

Miss me with the collective guilt.

Totally ‘borrowing’ that one.

There is no “we” here. Toxic stupidity — Wits McGee 🇺🇸 (@Heather_Eire) September 10, 2022

Toxic stupidity.

Booyah.

Not men, you. You are the problem. — GAGirl1967 has hope for the future!! 🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) September 10, 2022

Lawless criminals and our justice system are the problem… — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) September 11, 2022

There it is.

No, no I'm not the problem. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2022

Bonchie is definitely not the problem.

I’m starting to think not enough people arm themselves (w guns, bear spray, whatever) for protection. “Shouldn’t have to” is a nice thought we should all strive to get to, but we live in reality. And none of the men I know are the problem. https://t.co/oBMw6dM6CS — Andrea (@AndreaNRuth) September 11, 2022

Umm, coach, I am able to let women run and leave them alone. Aren’t you able to?

If not why not? https://t.co/Mo4kE2UNYz — Andrew Young – TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 11, 2022

Right? Sounds like a ‘him problem’, not a men problem.

You may do that. I don't and my friends don't. https://t.co/E8OFPx2LFu — Best Life (@RealStarMan) September 11, 2022

This reads like a confession. https://t.co/BpEUjzwkOj — The World Will Look Up And Shout 'Save Us' (@AndIllWhisperNo) September 11, 2022

It’s just … weird.

We get that he’s trying his best to pander to women as he’s never pandered before but YIKES, bro.

This does not look good.

