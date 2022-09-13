Dr. Phil was out of his league when he brought pro-life warrior Lila Rose on his show to debate abortion. Especially when it comes to the argument about when life begins.

He had no idea who he was dealing with.

Watch this. You’ll thank us.

Dr Phil: "There is no consensus amongst the scientific community that life begins at conception" Lila: That's simply inaccurate. 96% of biologists affirm this fact. Dr Phil: "You keep speaking over me and that's because I assume you don't want me to finish my thought" pic.twitter.com/Y0MajcDOWF — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 13, 2022

She’s just trying to keep Dr. Phil from embarrassing himself further.

Sheesh, you’d think he’d be thankful.

According to a recent non-partisan brief in support of neither party in the Dobbs case: 96% of the 5,577 biologists from 1,058 academic institutions affirmed that a human’s life begins at fertilization 85% of the 5,577 biologists self-identified as pro-choice 95% held a Ph.D. — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 13, 2022

Huh.

Soooo … Dr. Phil was WRONG.

Color us not shocked.

Dr. Phil – another Oprah creation — RDG (@rdgreen) September 13, 2022

There it is.

He's done the same thing his guests….'rudeness' doesn't mean she's a liar, "Dr" Phil… — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) September 13, 2022

Lol yeh let’s listen to this tv doctor — justin lagrange (@LagrangeJustin) September 13, 2022

He’s an expert ya’ know.

HA HA HA HA HA

Lila…no one is going to win the debate against you. You destroyed him. Lol. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Liz Churchill ™ 🇨🇦 (@liz_churchill1_) September 13, 2022

That. She. Did.

And it’s clear he knew it.

We’re almost embarrassed for him.

Almost.

***

***

