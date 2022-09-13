Dr. Phil was out of his league when he brought pro-life warrior Lila Rose on his show to debate abortion. Especially when it comes to the argument about when life begins.

He had no idea who he was dealing with.

Watch this. You’ll thank us.

She’s just trying to keep Dr. Phil from embarrassing himself further.

Sheesh, you’d think he’d be thankful.

Trending

Huh.

Soooo … Dr. Phil was WRONG.

Color us not shocked.

There it is.

He’s an expert ya’ know.

HA HA HA HA HA

That. She. Did.

And it’s clear he knew it.

We’re almost embarrassed for him.

Almost.

***

Related:

Our favorite DWW (Deranged White Woman) Taylor Lorenz BULLIES female MSNBC host who interviewed her about harassment and LOL

GASLIGHTING: Katie Pavlich takes Biden to TASK for lying about saving millions of retirees with his inflation-raising American Rescue Plan

Let the spin, BEGIN! USA Today and other Lefty rags claiming LOWER GAS PRICES take the sting out of increased inflation does NOT go well

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionconceptiondr. philLila RosePro-life