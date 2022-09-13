We can’t make this crap up.

Nope.

Not even close.

Just when we think Taylor Lorenz has tapped out with her cry-bully routine she sets the bar even lower. It’s amazing, and not in a good way, how she continues to have a job that not only enables her to bully others in media but empowers it. Remember when she was interviewed by MSNBC about how she was harassed as a female journalist? Oh boo hoo, her life is so hard as a woman in this field, blah blah blah. Well, seems she is upset with all of the memes out there that resulted from HER BEHAVIOR.

Not the interview.

But that isn’t stopping her for attacking the female MSNBC journo who interviewed her.

Look at this insanity:

Taylor Lorenz is going after woman who made that MSNBC segment that spawned a bunch of memes about her. pic.twitter.com/Mf993JmpHi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 13, 2022

Train-wreck Taylor continues.

It’s Morgan’s fault people made memes of her acting like a Deranged White Woman during her interview.

Yeah, that’s it.

She's currently trying to shit all over Libs of Tiktok yet again, and somehow she doesn't see the irony. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) September 13, 2022

How is someone so sensitive weak and whiney so powerful? — Veektor MAGA Forces Naikee (@SenseiSandman) September 13, 2022

A woman of color, no less! — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2022

My God, the irony of her saying you can't trust people in the media…

*chef's kiss — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) September 13, 2022

Well, she's not under 35. — Thick McRunFast (@erick_malmstrom) September 13, 2022

Amazing how "female journalist" has become "woman journalist" — Steve (@SteveChoppah) September 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Libs of TikTok owns her.

***

***

