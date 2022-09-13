Woof, you guys. Inflation went UP in August, even after Democrats and even some of their economists claimed it would go down. Gosh, you’d think with that super special Inflation Reduction Act we’d at least see a small decrease in inflation … not an increase.

Almost as if that bill is BS, it was always BS, and it will always BE, BS.

It’s basically the Green New Deal renamed to fool people who don’t pay attention past the name of the bill.

Also known as Democrats.

But don’t worry, Biden’s media is out in full force making sure we all know that it could be worse and hey, gas prices are lower.

No really.

Look at this crap.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% in August as lower gas costs helped ease the sting of inflation https://t.co/8GX3ecFEY2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 13, 2022

Except gas prices are STILL too high, and they were higher even last year under Biden than the year before.

Government printing and spending money is the issue, and until they’re willing to admit THEY are the problem, none of this will get better.

They’re spinning it by saying lower gas prices (still 19% higher than a year ago), help get rid of the “sting.” https://t.co/OFqI8fk9bK — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 13, 2022

The sting.

Having to choose between putting food on the table and putting that super cheap gas in the tank is more than a sting.

Anyone who buys anything — and I’m a single mom on a road trip with three boys (two teens, one 9 year old) — sees it. Food is outrageously expensive. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 13, 2022

Prices on everything are outrageously expensive.

That’s what happens during a recession.

"Sir I realize you've just had your leg torn off by a grizzly bear, but I've given you an ice pack. Let's have some perspective." — Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) September 13, 2022

Sure, we set your house on fire but hey, we called 911 after the fact.

C’MON MAN!

Gas prices are down, but here's why Americans are still feeling the sting of inflation: Food at home up 13.5% in past year – largest since 1979

Rent is up 6.7% in past year – largest since 1986

Electricity up 15.8% – largest since 1981

Health insurance 24.3% – largest ever inc — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 13, 2022

Gas prices are still way up to even when Biden took office.

This economy sucks.

Biden sucks.

Let’s hope this was the final nail in their bid to keep the House and Senate come November.

Final nail in the Dems' 2022 election coffin. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) September 13, 2022

Ah well, at least No Mean Tweets Oh wait, Biden’s even more divisive than Trump. — Chris (@chriswithans) September 13, 2022

Bragging about lowering something you raised and yet….still not at where it was before Joey took office…not the kind way to start this tweet, pumpkin — Sam the Bronx Bogata Cat 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) September 13, 2022

But gas prices are still up 75% from 2 years ago. No relief there — Dan Chaisson (@dan_chaisson) September 13, 2022

And gosh, not ALL gas prices are down.

The national average for diesel is still $5/gal, that crushes transport on land and sea. Inflation ain't coming down because of that. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 13, 2022

And just wait until it starts getting cold.

Home heating problem is just over the horizon, and it's going to be a doozy. Democrats have no answer for this. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) September 13, 2022

Don’t worry, they’ll distract their lemming-like followers with scary rhetoric about the evil right-wing being semi-fascists and MAGA Republicans acting as a threat to their democracy. They’ll find a way to keep that 35% or so of people who support them dumbed-down and grateful for the inflation.

The rest of us better wake up and vote like nobody’s business in November.

