News BROKE last night about a big, scary, SUPER evil abortion ban Senate Republicans will likely introduce today. Cries of HANDMAID’S TALE and WHITE NATIONALISM are all over the talking points from our pals on the Left and in the media (we know, same difference) – and when you look at the proposed legislation their melodrama and panic actually make sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new bill would restrict abortions after 15 weeks.

Not six weeks. Not a heartbeat. 15 weeks.

A limit the majority of Americans actually supports. So of COURSE they’re going to try and message this as a BAN! They know Democrats will have to go on the record supporting late-term abortion if they propose this restriction, and we all know that will hurt them, especially incumbents.

Media can’t have that!

Case in point:

NEW: Senate Republicans led by @GrahamBlog are introducing a national ban on abortions later in pregnancy tomorrow. — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 13, 2022

Not a word about the actual restriction.

The name of the bill is "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act." Previous bills he has intro'd with similar names have banned abortion @ 20 wks of pregnancy. Text of this version is not yet available but there are reports it moves the line to 15 wks — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 13, 2022

Nice of her to mention the ban length in the NEXT tweet, not the original tweet that yahoos, haters, and nutjobs will run with to shriek about REPUBLICANS BANNING ABORTION.

Most Americans want abortion legal, but they also want it restricted right around 15 weeks, that’s the actual beauty of this bill.

This seems like a smart move from our pals on the Right, making Democrats defend their support of late-term abortions while being proactive in the pro-life policy realm which will make the portion of the Republican Party that wants them to do something about abortion happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, if this was actually not beneficial to the Right, the Left wouldn’t be working so hard to manipulate and control the message already.

Look at Ted Lieu:

Democrats are putting #PeopleOverPolitics by focusing on lower costs, bigger paychecks and safer communities. What are Republicans focused on? Government-mandated pregnancy. How do we know? They’re putting it in legislation. The two parties are not the same. Vote this November. https://t.co/CrmuN43G9D — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 13, 2022

Lower costs? Bigger paychecks? Safer communities?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, Ted, wow.

He wasn’t the only one …

After spending months saying they want to “let states decide,” Senate Republicans are introducing a bill to ban abortion nationwide today. Let that sink in. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 13, 2022

No, they’re introducing a bill to restrict abortion at an acceptable to most Americans gestation week nationwide.

Let that sink in.

Senate Republicans led by @LindseyGrahamSC are planning to introduce a national abortion ban ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Now would be the time

TO REGISTER TO VOTE!

And I mean ALL OF US.

This is about women AND men standing up together for choice. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 13, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice how none of them are mentioning the actual restriction and just call it a ban.

Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone who would crawl over broken glass if they had to in order to vote out the scumbag Senate Republicans who are planning a national ban on abortion TODAY. Roevember is coming. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 13, 2022

Roevember.

Dude.

They’re certainly getting what they pay for with this guy.

Again, no mention of the limit.

BREAKING: Senate Republicans, led by @LindseyGrahamSC, are introducing a national ban on abortions tomorrow. The ban is going to target “late-term” abortions, which are almost universally only performed in emergencies to save the life of the mother. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 13, 2022

TFG.

Also, this is a lie about the life of the mother … but we digress.

Republicans will introduce a national abortion ban to the Senate tomorrow. Remember in November. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) September 13, 2022

Gosh, a lot of men pushing this half-truth.

Funny how that works.

Everything you need to know about today: – Democrats at the White House, marking action to reduce the cost of Rx Drugs, Health Premiums, Energy – Republicans in the Senate trying to ban abortion in all 50 states https://t.co/hAhSqDbn7v — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) September 13, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh look, the guy who’s actually pulling Biden’s strings chimed in.

How nice.

Ultimately this is what will happen:

The left is currently losing its shit because Senate Republicans are going to force Senate Democrats to go on record opposing a 15 week abortion ban which is going to hurt Senate Democrats running for re-election. That's it. That's why they're upset. The bill won't pass. — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) September 13, 2022

Good luck with that, Democrats.

***

Related:

Miranda Devine uses footage of Rick Wilson calling for people ‘to put a bullet in Trump’ to DROP the FBI and their search for extremism (watch)

Moderate liberal who’s called San Franciscan leaders OUT time and time again told to STOP tweeting or she could lose her business (thread)

‘Which booster you on? 5? 6?’ Jonathan Chait’s attempt to prove DeSantis is ‘courting anti-vaxxers’ goes OH so very wrong

***

Editor’s Note: