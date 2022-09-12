You know it’s bad when even a moderate liberal is scared she might get canceled for disagreeing with the powers that be. We have covered moderate liberal Michelle Tandler a few times in the past as she has been outspoken about the damage her own party’s policies have done to public education – she has also been very honest about the levels of crime in her own community. She is fair and calls out both sides, it’s just so rare to see someone on the Left call their own ‘side’ out, ya’ know?

We really like reading and writing about her.

So this thread about perhaps having to stop tweeting to keep her business from being hurt or even destroyed is very disappointing (but sadly, not at all surprising):

We shouldn’t have to choose between having an opinion or losing our business.

Or job.

But here we are.

So. Much. This. ^

To be fair, it’s hard to be blue or red without pissing people off …

Join the club.

Heh.

All fair but sad questions.

Another fair but sad point.

We really appreciate her point of view and how balanced her posts typically are, and clearly, our readers do as well, so we hope in all of her soul searching she figures out we need her voice on Twitter. Maybe more now than ever.

***

