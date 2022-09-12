BlueAnon Twitter has been all a-flutter about Trump’s visit to DC. And yes, they are as insane as ever.

We can’t even joke about Trump Derangement Syndrome anymore, with some people it’s all too real. The number of people frothing at the mouth and thumping their chests DESPERATE to believe Trump’s visit to DC proves THEY’VE GOT HIM THIS TIME and THE WALLS ARE CAVING IN is really something else. We might even feel sorry for them if they weren’t such ridiculously annoying turnips who’ve lost their ever-loving minds over a man who hasn’t been president in nearly two years.

Unfortunately, NBC News’ Ryan Reilly rained on their Trump parade …

For those wondering, there are no signs at the D.C. federal courthouse that, say, a former president is about to make an initial appearance or testify before a grand jury. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 12, 2022

Yeah, you’d think if Trump was going to appear before the grand jury there MIGHT be some precautions in place, steps taken.

But he doesn’t want to take all of their ‘hope’ away:

But there are stakeout cameras there just in case! — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 12, 2022

Just in case!

HA HA HA HA HA

They’re still holding out hope …

A girl can dream… — lily.fields.challenge (@ChallengeLily) September 12, 2022

That would be a great start to a week if it were true. — Marshall Law (@Marshalbunchofn) September 12, 2022

yet — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) September 12, 2022

They need this.

So bad.

Which is really pathetic.

I'm just thinking it would have to happen underground. Cause you know, the mayhem that will likely follow. — Mom Ready to Retire Rubio☮️ 🇺🇦 (@Sassyt1274) September 12, 2022

Yeah, mayhem.

HA HA HA

Sorry, we can’t help it.

These people.

Exactly… they wont take him through the front door. — hopefaith (@Bluesouth1625) September 12, 2022

They’ll bring him in through the back door in some alley under darkness of night.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Ok, so if something changes and there is more to the grand jury, Trump in DC thing we’ll keep you posted. For now though, we’ll just point and laugh.

