They pick on DeSantis because they’re afraid of him. Just like they did with Trump.

It would be different if Jonathan Chait’s attempt to make it look like DeSantis is trying to court anti-vaxxers if the clip he used wasn’t actually ‘American’s Governor’ being factual about the COVID vaccine. They told us if we took it, we wouldn’t get the virus.

They were either wrong or they lied.

Either way, DeSantis is correct here:

“They were wrong about the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines.” DeSantis keeps courting anti-vaxxers pic.twitter.com/q0jxOjUxgo — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 12, 2022

And this just makes Chait look petty, desperate, and even troll-like.

Claim 1- It will stop transmission.

It didn’t. Claim 2-you won’t get it.

Wrong again. Those are facts, not anti-vax. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) September 12, 2022

Exactly. It’s not like DeSantis is claiming people will grow a third nipple or a horn on their heads if they take the vaccine … he’s simply pointing out the reality of the mRNA shot.

That doesn’t make him an anti-vaxxer.

That makes him honest.

But, they were wrong. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 12, 2022

They were wrong they said you wouldn't be able to get or trasnmit covid if you got the vaccine. Saying that makes one truthful, not an antivaxxer you irredeemable clown. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 12, 2022

Is Biden right or wrong? pic.twitter.com/VYERmu8HJ6 — Jon Gault (@swatter911) September 12, 2022

Such a lying dirtbag.

So, they were 100% safe and effective? And they prevented infection and transmission? And we're not currently on our FIFTH version of this "vaccine" so far? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 12, 2022

By the way, you might have missed this very important memo: “Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events of special interest"…https://t.co/9GEKtkzfRv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 12, 2022

They're not wrong about the efficacy of this ratio. — Damin Toell, disheveled in golf clothes (@damintoell) September 12, 2022

And finally, Christina Pushaw with the takedown:

Which booster are you on? #5 or 6? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 12, 2022

Heck, he could be on booster 10 for all we know.

Like a good little serf.

***

