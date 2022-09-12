We haven’t written about Dean Obeidallah in a while, especially since he got his britches all bunched up and blocked this editor the last time we wrote about him. For being such a tough guy on Twitter, he sure doesn’t like it when people point and laugh at him.

And you know, that’s what we do here.

Welp, the weekend of September 11 seemed to inspire Dean to tweet some especially horrible and stupid things (mainly for attention, we know) even comparing half of this country to the literal terrorists that killed 3000 innocent Americans that terrible day. Tell us you’re either an unhinged sociopath or desperate for clicks and taps without telling us you’re either an unhinged sociopath or desperate for clicks and taps …

Terrorists are terrorists – be they Bin Laden's Al Qaeda or Trump's MAGA. Time to hold Trump accountable!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 10, 2022

How seriously braindead does this guy have to be to compare Trump to Bin Laden? Seriously?

This … didn’t go over so hot for ol’ Dean.

Come hold us accountable, Dean. https://t.co/EcmBaCPMoZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 12, 2022

We’re honestly shocked he hasn’t blocked Schlichter yet.

Someone ask Dean if MAGA is in the room with him right now.

have you ever considered the possibility that you are one of the bad guys? — AnarchoCanadian (@AnarchoCanadian) September 11, 2022

BUT TRUUUUUMP seems to be all the guy knows.

And dumb is dumb. 👇🏻🙄 https://t.co/ugz1El728x — Complicated Sturgeon 🍊 (@ComplicatedStu3) September 12, 2022

This is an insult to dumb people.

Why does CNN have an extremist equating Trump supporters with BinLaden???? This rhetoric is how Steve Scalise nearly died https://t.co/OMDAjnhXrI — nancy wallace (@bellydncer) September 12, 2022

Because CNN is going down the tubes anyway, what do they care at this point?

THERE it is.

Dean had a bunch of other stupid crap on his timeline, he must’ve thought since the one gross tweet exploiting 9/11 worked so well he’d stick with it … these did not get the attention of the original but they’re still lame enough for us to include them.

In any other first world country, Donald Trump would be in jail for his Jan 6 terrorist attack and MAGA would be labeled a domestic terrorist group. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2022

Take a moment and imagine if after 9/11, Bin Laden were allowed to freely travel America, spewing lies in an effort to radicalize more people to commit violence in his name?! Well that is EXACTLY what Donald Trump has been doing since Jan 6. Time to Arrest Trump!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 12, 2022

HUUUR DUUUUR LOOK AT MEEEEE!

Heh.

