Biden lies so much he’s lying about lies …

Sorry, let’s try that again.

Biden is repeating so many lies from his puppet masters that they don’t even know what lie they’re lying about on what day. And we all know he has zero clue about what’s been tweeted in his name, like this garbage where he’s supposedly claiming his American Rescue Plan saved millions of retirees from losing their retirement security.

In reality, it had the opposite effect but hey, nobody ever accused these people of being honest.

Millions of retirees were at risk of losing their retirement security, so with the American Rescue Plan, we protected their pensions. It’s one of the most significant achievements for union workers and retirees in over 50 years. Not a single Republican voted for it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 12, 2022

Thank GOD not a single Republican voted for it.

What a disaster.

Katie Pavlich was having none of Biden’s intern’s crap:

Millions of retirees had their savings completely wiped out thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which rocketed inflation to record levels. Biden and the Democrats did this. Gaslighting. https://t.co/feTSyk6iFE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 12, 2022

Biden and the Democrats did this.

Vote accordingly.

This tweet overall went really badly for Joe Joe the Turnip President:

So you’re claiming responsibility for bailing out unions contributing to inflation?!?! Yo this isn’t the win you think it is — WE ARE ALL DOOMED (@ItsAnnMariePepe) September 12, 2022

This President openly flaunts how he rewards his political friends and then ridicules his political opponents for not helping him do it. Shameless. — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) September 12, 2022

Yup, that’s who he is.

See his ‘Red Speech’.

Lies — Aguy (@Aguy95270832) September 12, 2022

So we are using tax money to prop up union pension. That is just BS. — Legoshi (@rubikees) September 13, 2022

You do know the vast majority of workers and retirees are/were non- union, right? — 🇺🇸 Ultra MAGA Republican & Colorado Patriot 🇺🇸 (@redco2012) September 13, 2022

But UNIONS!

What a disaster.

