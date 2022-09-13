Nothing to see here, just the shady AF Department of Justice pulling more shady AF ‘stuff’ in the name of voter access. Remember the good old days when the DOJ wasn’t a politically corrupt weapon being utilized by the president to stay in power?

Good times.

Seriously, they can call us all conspiracy theorists if they want but this looks so so so damn bad.

"The Department of Justice is refusing to release 15 pages of documents explaining the Biden administration’s strategy to implement a “voter access” policy that is being coordinated with left-wing groups just weeks before the 2022 election." https://t.co/xoeWTZcDlD — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 13, 2022

From Breitbart:

So the strategic plan, the document that would give the world some information on what the administration is doing to enact Biden’s order, remains a secret. But that’s not all. The Justice Department is withholding lots of other information, as well. One troubling clue did make it past Justice Department censors. On July 12, 2021, the Justice Department held a “listening session” with outside activists working on voting rights. The group included dozens of people, all of them from left-leaning groups. There were 10 from the American Civil Liberties Union, five from the Campaign Legal Center, three from Demos, three from the Southern Poverty Law Center, five from the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, two from Black Lives Matter, and many others. The list would not reassure anyone hoping that the Justice Department is working in a scrupulously nonpartisan way. But of course, we don’t really know what the department is doing because the administration is keeping it a secret [emphasis omitted].

Gosh, this sounds like the DOJ is doing Biden’s dirty work. Hrm.

Who didn't see this coming? Need a copy of this? https://t.co/w0nwM50pg7 — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 13, 2022

Are they going to try and ‘fortify’ another election?

Better be on your toes, Republicans.

"using identification documents issued by the agency to help people register to vote;" This seems as if id docs could be simply issued by this new 'agency' to whomever, wherever. — The Queen City Cincy (@cincitygirl) September 13, 2022

Something seems really off with all of this.

If they release it now it can be challenged now. If they wait till the election. The election will be certified before the courts can throw it out. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) September 13, 2022

Amazing. We know this exists, but we can't see it. — RuthP. (@Mspen219) September 13, 2022

So the DOJ is just going to drop all pretenses of being impartial — La Chupacabra del amor (@johnsexton94) September 13, 2022

Hell, they dropped that months (years) ago.

