For DECADES, Democrats and Lefties have been calling anyone and everyone who wants our southern border secured, ‘racists,’ ‘xenophobes,’ ‘haters,’ ‘white nationalists,’ etc. How dare people who are actually impacted by the MILLIONS of illegal immigrants walking (yes, walking, Karine Jean-Pierre) across the border ask that something be done?!

Welp, if our pals on the Left think our sieve of a border is AOK, or even secure, then it’s about time they put up or shut up.

But this is more like what we’re seeing from them after hearing about DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (and Abbott sending them to Kamala’s HOUSE):

Wealthy libs seeing a handful of immigrants in their neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Wrb8KmncIw — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 15, 2022

HOW DARE YOU?!

REEEEE!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Here are some of the more pathetic tantrums:

Deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2022

But they said they SUPPORT illegal immigrants. What’s the dealio?

It’s deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fly illegal immigrants to a gorgeous part of our country? A part of the country they likely want to go to? Really Chris?

Eric Swalwell is also really fussy.

Does America face a migration issue at our border because of poor economic and security conditions in countries south of us? Of course. Should we exploit that crisis by using desperate humans as political pawns. Hell no. This is so sick. It takes a soulless man to do this. https://t.co/FCZmjP8wnA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 15, 2022

Ummm … what? Democrats do nothing BUT use illegal immigrants as political pawns. Remember when a bunch of them went down to a detention center? AOC wept? Funny how that concern all went away once Trump was out of office.

Almost as if they were being used as POLITICAL PAWNS.

Doorknobs.

Oh, and speaking of doorknobs:

I don't get it, maybe because I'm not a Republican: Can someone explain to me how spending money to ship two plane loads of immigrants all the way for Martha's Vineyard on the taxpayer's dime, all so one man can go viral on Twitter for a few hours, is "fiscally conservative"? — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) September 15, 2022

Willing to bet two plane rides is a HELLUVA lot cheaper than putting more people on Florida’s welfare services longterm, Chip.

Emergency officials on Martha's Vineyard are now asking for volunteers to help with the "unexpected urgent humanitarian situation." "Clinical or non-clinical" volunteers can call 508-684-8015. pic.twitter.com/MQ6pT76xBI — David Wade (@davidwade) September 15, 2022

OMG SEND HELP THEY’RE NOT USED TO HAVING TO DEAL WITH SO MANY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.

One of the other tantrums is, ‘but the southern border cities and towns are better at this than us’.

Talk about the elite.

Over the years, dedicated humanitarians at the border like Sister Norma Pimental have built a network of shelters and service providers to help migrants get to their ultimate destination. These services DO NOT EXIST in places like Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/A1LWOxyP8B — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 15, 2022

Those services should exist in Martha’s Vineyard – they should exist in EVERY sanctuary city.

@GBHNews reporting that Texas Gov. Abbott has started flying immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, presumably because only "libs" and the Obamas live there and because sending people to a relatively vacated island with limited medical and social services is hilarious. https://t.co/YYVp0HXF0s — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 14, 2022

Actually, it was DeSantis.

Juliette is so worried about their medical needs though … apparently, there are no doctors in Martha’s Vineyard.

Human beings treated as political props. Indecent. Low. Cruel. https://t.co/6py8wDRxMC — Mona Charen (@monacharen) September 15, 2022

It’s what Democrats do.

Yup.

CNN is having a fit calling it “unchristian” to send poor migrants to one of the wealthiest towns on earth. pic.twitter.com/vwkegdaDIY — a newsman (@a_newsman) September 15, 2022

Wait, it’s unchristian to send illegal immigrants to other sanctuary cities?

WHAT?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They are seriously showing their elitist colors, folks, and it is NOT pretty.

Biden himself said this behavior is a disease …

Xenophobia is a disease. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020

See?

So suck it up, Lefties.

Stop being such xenophobes.

