For DECADES, Democrats and Lefties have been calling anyone and everyone who wants our southern border secured, ‘racists,’ ‘xenophobes,’ ‘haters,’ ‘white nationalists,’ etc. How dare people who are actually impacted by the MILLIONS of illegal immigrants walking (yes, walking, Karine Jean-Pierre) across the border ask that something be done?!

Welp, if our pals on the Left think our sieve of a border is AOK, or even secure, then it’s about time they put up or shut up.

But this is more like what we’re seeing from them after hearing about DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (and Abbott sending them to Kamala’s HOUSE):

HOW DARE YOU?!

REEEEE!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Here are some of the more pathetic tantrums:

But they said they SUPPORT illegal immigrants. What’s the dealio?

It’s deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fly illegal immigrants to a gorgeous part of our country? A part of the country they likely want to go to? Really Chris?

Eric Swalwell is also really fussy.

Ummm … what? Democrats do nothing BUT use illegal immigrants as political pawns. Remember when a bunch of them went down to a detention center? AOC wept? Funny how that concern all went away once Trump was out of office.

Almost as if they were being used as POLITICAL PAWNS.

Doorknobs.

Oh, and speaking of doorknobs:

Willing to bet two plane rides is a HELLUVA lot cheaper than putting more people on Florida’s welfare services longterm, Chip.

OMG SEND HELP THEY’RE NOT USED TO HAVING TO DEAL WITH SO MANY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.

One of the other tantrums is, ‘but the southern border cities and towns are better at this than us’.

Talk about the elite.

Those services should exist in Martha’s Vineyard – they should exist in EVERY sanctuary city.

Actually, it was DeSantis.

Juliette is so worried about their medical needs though … apparently, there are no doctors in Martha’s Vineyard.

It’s what Democrats do.

Yup.

Wait, it’s unchristian to send illegal immigrants to other sanctuary cities?

WHAT?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They are seriously showing their elitist colors, folks, and it is NOT pretty.

Biden himself said this behavior is a disease …

See?

So suck it up, Lefties.

Stop being such xenophobes.

***

***

Editor’s Note:
 
