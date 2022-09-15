Remember when the president said this guy is the ‘smartest man he knows’?

Yeah, that’s some scary shiznit.

Seems Hunter Biden wants to slash the child support he’s paying for his four-year-old little girl and he’s using POVERTY as this reasoning.

No, really.

Just when you thought this guy couldn’t suck more.

Hunter Biden cries poverty in trying to slash child support for 4-year-old https://t.co/SuVQqQyHkJ via @nypost — Liz V (@ShoreEJV) September 15, 2022

Wow, this is low, even for Hunter.

From the New York Post:

Hunter Biden is trying to get his child support payments for his 4-year-old love child lowered by claiming a substantial change to his “financial circumstances,” according to court documents. President Biden’s son, 52, has asked an Arkansas judge to recalculate the child support payments he makes to Lunden Roberts, 31 — the mother of the daughter he’s never met, according to a Monday court filing obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income,” for the reason behind his request. It wasn’t immediately clear what the change in Hunter’s income was.

What, did his Russian pals cut him off? Chinese pals? Did the big guy want more than his usual 10%?

He might have to ask the big guy for some of those 10%'s back🤔 — Rylee (@723_Rylee) September 15, 2022

What a disgusting piece of crap Hunter is…. — BarbReilly (@BarbReilly7) September 15, 2022

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 15, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

***

Related:

‘But WHATEVER’: Margot Cleveland drops Peter Strzok for BRAGGING about the number of cellphones the FBI has taken from Trump allies

Suck it UP! Matt Yglesias arguing for ‘legislative negotiation’ NOW that blue areas are having to deal with illegal immigrants BACKFIRES

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties are BIG MAD about DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and HERE are some of the biggest tantrums

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!