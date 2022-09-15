In case you were wondering, yes, Peter Strzok is still a boil on the butt of humanity.

Even if you weren’t wondering, we just thought we’d put that out there.

He may be the BIGGEST boil on the butt of humanity like EVER.

At this point FBI may have more cell phones than a Verizon store Rudy Giuliani

Victoria Toensing

Michael McDonald

Scott Perry

John Eastman

Jeff Clark

Boris Epshteyn

Mike Roman

Mike Lindell The FBI can’t seize any of them without probable cause they contain evidence of a crime. — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) September 14, 2022

Didn’t this guy delete a bunch of texts from his cell phone? Thinking he is the last person who should be bragging about someone else’s cell phone being taken.

Just sayin’.

Enter Margot Cleveland with the takedown:

FBI Agents on Mueller's team wiped three times as many cell phones, but whatever. https://t.co/zwJcfcCf6w pic.twitter.com/TrHNWWibbh — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 14, 2022

But whatever.

Heh.

Ouch.

Dude was fired for basically abusing his cell phone privileges but hey … it’s funny when the FBI targets other people and takes their phones because orange man bad. Ugh, he’s just so horrible. Like horrible people walk past Peter and say, ‘Damn, dude, you are HORRIBLE.’

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Probable cause is fabricated at the governments whim because the government is entirely corrupt https://t.co/dUmvEZqdsK — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) September 15, 2022

This. ^

"The FBI can't" seize any of them without probable cause……"

Oh dear…. Was that supposed to be serious and did you type it with a straight face? https://t.co/eGMCtdmgYj pic.twitter.com/Qr23ZteBRP — Kitt Katt (@Dk_Burr) September 15, 2022

Coming from Strzok that’s doubly funny.

Yeah, I mean, what is this, Crossfire Hurricane, or something? https://t.co/gZKGbnk6De — Snarky Tea Smuggler (@SullyBobbi) September 15, 2022

HA!

There it is!

***

***

