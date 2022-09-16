Those POOR illegal immigrants … being stuck in a crap-hole like Martha’s Vineyard. Whatever will they do?!

Yesterday, the woman who runs their local homeless shelter said they simply didn’t have room for those 48 illegal immigrants in the hundreds of summer homes and mansions that are currently sitting empty. Oh, woe is Martha’s Vineyard, how EVER will they deal with these four dozen TRAFFICKED people?

Wow, the Left has lost their ever-loving MINDS, and we owe it all to DeSantis. They were also pissed about the illegal immigrants who showed up at Kamala’s house yesterday (that was pretty damn hilarious) but DEATHSANTIS is the real problem. The real EVIL. This editor’s favorite part has been the Lefties pretending Martha’s Vineyard ISN’T an amazing vacation spot for the rich and famous.

What a joke.

Christina Pushaw really rubbed some salt in their wounds by REMINDING Democrat legislators wagging their fingers at DeSantis that THEY VOTED FOR THIS.

No really.

Take a look:

Underrated aspect of Martha’s Vineyard meltdown today: The funding for transporting illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions was a highlight of the budget @GovRonDeSantis signed MONTHS ago. Dem legislators performing outrage today voted for it 🤡 Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/Ky5AyT0xrr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

Whoops.

So does that mean those same Democrats are also involved in this so-called ‘human trafficking’?

Always one step ahead 😎 pic.twitter.com/dK1UPfXzW7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

America’s governor really is always one step ahead.

Ain’t it great?

Christine went on to humiliate Democrats individually in her thread.

“Context” = Democrats desperate attempts at PR spin. Almost every Dem, from Lauren Book to Anna Eskamani, voted for the budget & funding for the transport of illegal aliens out of Florida. Now they’re pretending to be PUZZLED and SHOCKED that it actually happened 🤡 https://t.co/CdOBBbY5dN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

So they didn’t read the budget? They didn’t see the context? What now?

Here are all the Florida house reps and senators who voted for this year’s budget, including the funding for transporting illegal migrants out of Florida into sanctuary states. Almost every Dem voted for it. Now they’re calling @GovRonDeSantis a criminal for following through😂 pic.twitter.com/HCT6wtn3k1 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

Almost every Democrat in Florida voted for this.

Suck it up.

Yes, you read that right. Every single one of these Democrat legislators voted for exactly what they’re feigning outrage at today. pic.twitter.com/DHqfnaBbDr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Note, anytime a Democrat says something is ‘complex’ or complicated, they are full of crap.

Oops, another one! This is Charlie Crist surrogate Annette Taddeo, who has spent the entire day virtue signaling and performing outrage in front of cameras about something she voted for pic.twitter.com/tUfth9nAzw — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

Oops!

🔥 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 16, 2022

The last 24 hours have been delicious.

We hope DeSantis sends some illegal immigrants to Delaware next … or maybe to Biden’s beach house.

***

***

