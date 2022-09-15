How quickly our pals on the Left forget about Biden sending 70 flights of illegal immigrants to Florida.

Heck, they were silent about it even.

But DeSantis sending two flights to Martha’s Vineyard has caused them all to lose their freakin’ minds.

Seriously.

We haven’t seen them this worked up since SCOTUS overturned Roe.

Biden sent 70 flights of illegal entrants to Florida. Democrats were silent. DeSantis sent 2 to Martha's Vineyard. Democrats lost their minds. https://t.co/3aOTePUwgL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 15, 2022

70. Flights.

Was that human trafficking? Should Biden have been arrested? Was it unchristian of Biden?

From the Washington Examiner:

More than 70 flights transporting migrants from the southern border to Jacksonville have landed in the dark of night in recent months as the Biden administration struggles to empty overflowing border facilities, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. It is the first time the state of Florida has disclosed the number of confirmed flights arriving in the state since the summer. The governor’s office has scrambled in recent weeks to uncover who is facilitating the mystery flights landing in northern Florida daily, but the Biden administration has refused to disclose any information, one official said. “Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport,” said Larry Keefe, DeSantis’s public safety czar. “On average, there’s 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September.”

Democrats want to help illegal immigrants, just not in their own backyard.

This only seems like the equitable thing to do.

I'd take it a step further and place a few or a family in each household of whoever voted for Biden . I mean it's only fair . Practice what you preach ! It's that simple ! You support his policies and the open border, so it's time you do your part. 👍👍👍 — Pati 🇺🇸 (@patiMax1948) September 15, 2022

Good point.

It’s only fair.

