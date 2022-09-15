As Twitchy readers know, Don Lemon has lost his primetime show.

Yup.

Womp womp and stuff.

Dude is DONE.

Ok, so not totally done, they’re putting him on a morning show with other hosts but we all know that won’t last long.

Don’t worry though, Don, you have Keith Olbermann in your corner. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Chris Licht (who, when we worked together at msnbc, I believed used to eat paste) has now surrounded Don Lemon with an ex-Daily Caller "journalist" and somebody who last month demanded an apology from Biden to Republicans. The @CNN Shitstorm is here.

https://t.co/SumGjLwqHs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 15, 2022

Poor, desperate, irrelevant, nobody-will-hire him, Keith. Seems he’s still bitter about being too freakin’ insane for even insane MSNBC.

Let that sink in for a minute.

MSNBC employs Joy Reid.

Rachel Maddow.

And Keith is too much for them.

Wow, right?

(And @brikeilarcnn's cut-and-pasted complaint about Biden's marines, and doubling and tripling down on this pathetic and hypocritical conservative talking point, did not save her. You can never be sufficiently doctrinaire for TV Fascists like Licht and John Malone) — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 15, 2022

Blah blah blah.

Does Keith really think this helps Don at all? Or is he just exploiting Don to whine because nobody will hire him?

Asking for a friend.

They still aren't gonna hire you Keith. You're too toxic for even CNN. — John W (@txradioguy) September 15, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 it's called karma Keith and Don getting his served..so hilarious — 🐰Hunnyrabbit🐰 (@Hunnyrabbit681) September 15, 2022

Looks like @donlemon is a sell out! — LonelyVisitor⚜️✌️☮️ (@Mikepat221) September 15, 2022

Uh oh!

Sounds like someone's bitter he got the can from network tv and now has to resort to podcasting. pic.twitter.com/YLPgsVGTD7 — Get Down (@HeyJamesBrown) September 15, 2022

The fact that Don Lemon hasn't quit means he's a shill for the GOP now. So disgraceful. He's betrayed both the Black and LGBTQ community with this move. — maraleia (@maraleia) September 15, 2022

Wait, so now the Left is turning on Don Lemon because he wasn’t fired and hasn’t quit?

These people are freakin’ impossible to please.

I stopped watching @CNN years ago. Now they're going full on Fox. — Penny ~CODIFY ROE v WADE~ Johnson (@puristology) September 15, 2022

Full Fox.

Hoo boy.

***

***

