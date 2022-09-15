Another one bites the dust, sorta.

While Brian Stelter and John Harwood were completely let go, Don Lemon is losing his primetime show and being moved to a morning show as part of a host team. You know that’s gotta really piss him off, right? Hey, new ownership means change, and we’re starting to think their new owners don’t want to lose their investment.

BREAKING: CNN host Don Lemon loses Primetime show, Morning show "New Day" to be cancelled and Lemon moved to mornings as part of a host team. Major demotion for the propagandist. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 15, 2022

Major demotion for the propagandist.

That fits.

Lots and lots and lots of people have thoughts on Lemon losing his crappy show:

CNN has demoted Don Lemon from an evening show that no one watched to a morning show that no one will watch. https://t.co/YLIlDFHtKB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2022

Guess Don’s show was a ‘lemon’? We’ll be here all week folks, tip your waitress.

CNN new morning show announced: Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlin Collins. Head-scratcher. Lemon has already been rejected by audiences in prime. Collins is a White House correspondent, not a morning host. Numbers will look similar after the show settles in. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 15, 2022

This is a downgrade for Lemon. 👉BREAKING: CNN Announces New Morning Show With Hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins https://t.co/XCWsX9raAt — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 15, 2022

Downgrade.

That’s a nice way to put DEMOTED.

I guess Don Lemon ticks too many boxes to outright fire… so they'll phase him out by first tanking his own show… https://t.co/Yhff5qRztf — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 15, 2022

Good point. Unlike Stelter and Harwood who were just evil white dudes.

We shall see.

Hey, maybe he’ll end up being a fellow at Harvard with his pal Brian Stelter at some point?

