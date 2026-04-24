A Lesson In Deflection: Dem Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Boy’s Question on ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

Thursday was ‘Take Your Child to Work Day.’ At least one reporter covering Capitol Hill brought his son. The boy got a lesson in deflection from Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Instead of focusing on the specificity of the curious child’s question, Jeffries chose to blame everyone and everything. The kid wanted an answer, but Jeffries gave him a laundry list instead.

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Have a listen for yourself. (WATCH)

Kid roasts Hakeem Jeffries: "Why do voters view Democrats so poorly?"



Jeffries: "Did your dad give you that question? I'm going to have a word with you after."pic.twitter.com/hMvdZjjQew — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 23, 2026

Shoutout to @mkraju for teeing his kid up with this first Q for Jeffries:



“Why do voters view Democrats so poorly?”



Jeffries: “I’m gonna have words with you after, Manu.” pic.twitter.com/Djh11HF8tj — Benjamin S. Weiss (@BenjaminSWeiss) April 23, 2026

It turns out that was CNN’s Manu Raju’s boy. ‘Daddy, why didn’t he answer my question?’

Posters say even children know that the Democrat Party is unpopular. Democrats have no viable plan for America, just ‘We hate Trump!’

"Did your dad give you that question?"



As if a kid can't process information on their own. And underneath those fake laughs is a Democrat that really wants to verbally attack that kid but he can't because....it's a kid. — Marcus (@LaMarcusThomas2) April 23, 2026

Lame response, it's not a dad question, it's a fact, you are the least trusted EVER and we just learned about the Southern Poverty Law Centers fraud, likely tied to ACT Blue, likely tied to Democrats. — The Wasatch Bawler (@BTwit54) April 23, 2026

Jeffries came across like a student giving a book report on something he never read.

Commenters say Jeffries could have been honest and detailed the myriad of reasons Democrats are viewed so negatively. There are plenty of anti-American policies he could have touched on.

We view you so poorly because you support socialism, crime, & Aliens, You are against the American people & America. You are negative, destructive, & violent. Whatever the GOP or Trump want to do you are against it. You need to give up fantasy & live in the real world. — Tom (@Prof6712) April 24, 2026

Because you don’t support the American people, Just illegals and migrants and have shut down the government multiple times why wouldn’t American peoples look down upon you? — Nicholas Beverly (@zero6723) April 23, 2026

Somebody print that off for Manu Jr. We’ll be truthful with the tyke even if Jeffries can’t bring himself to do it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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