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A Lesson In Deflection: Dem Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Boy’s Question on ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Thursday was ‘Take Your Child to Work Day.’ At least one reporter covering Capitol Hill brought his son. The boy got a lesson in deflection from Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Instead of focusing on the specificity of the curious child’s question, Jeffries chose to blame everyone and everything. The kid wanted an answer, but Jeffries gave him a laundry list instead.

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Have a listen for yourself. (WATCH)

It turns out that was CNN’s Manu Raju’s boy. ‘Daddy, why didn’t he answer my question?’

Posters say even children know that the Democrat Party is unpopular. Democrats have no viable plan for America, just ‘We hate Trump!’

Jeffries came across like a student giving a book report on something he never read.

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Commenters say Jeffries could have been honest and detailed the myriad of reasons Democrats are viewed so negatively. There are plenty of anti-American policies he could have touched on.

Somebody print that off for Manu Jr. We’ll be truthful with the tyke even if Jeffries can’t bring himself to do it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES

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