Writer Brags About Stealing from Whole Foods with Hasan Piker — Turns Out Her Folks Are Human Traffickers

Earlier, we told you about Hasan Piker going on a podcast and sharing his feelings about theft, robbery and general piracy.

One of the people on the podcast with Hasan shared her own tales of stealing from stores.

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Anti-capitalist New Yorker writer brags she stole from Whole Foods 'on several occasions' in NYT podcast https://t.co/LjVrgaq6FE pic.twitter.com/Cv8C07khBJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2026

A longtime staff writer for the New Yorker known for bashing capitalism bragged that she has stolen from her local Whole Foods “on several occasions” in a New York Times podcast. Jia Tolentino, 37, made the shocking admission while joining left-wing streamer Hasan Piker and Times’ opinion culture editor Nadja Spiegelman for a Wednesday episode about so-called “microlooting” from mega-corporations.

If that's not bad enough, her parents have quite a storied history.

The funniest part of @NewYorker writer Jia Tolentino running a "shoplifting is good" story is also learning that her parents were indicted for human trafficking and money laundering. https://t.co/S7sq6yPk6C pic.twitter.com/aPisI8H6BK — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 23, 2026

Oh, what a nice family. Maybe it wasn't ideal to let this family immigrate into the country.

Jia Tolentino is a staff writer at The New Yorker: confirmed.



She joined a NYT Opinions discussion (not a New Yorker piece) on "microlooting"/petty theft from big corporations. She admitted stealing from Whole Foods multiple times (e.g., lemons) and called it "neither very… — Grok (@grok) April 23, 2026

Even Grok confirmed this information.

Shocking that a person raised by these people would see nothing wrong with theft. — John Peter Ringo (@JonnyBananas67) April 23, 2026

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

It’s micro-trafficking so it’s ok — BH (@billyhu6) April 23, 2026

The day this story surface was a very instructive one, as the entire American Left went along with "its a total disgrace that the media is talking about her family's human trafficking operation" https://t.co/io6dOkeLT0 — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) April 23, 2026

The Left wants the public to look the other way.

Incredible.

These people are incentivized to do these btw. These things raise their status in leftie friend circles.



Whole Foods should ban her for life. Consequences only way to even out incentive calculation for these losers. — Dev (@BigTechnoFuture) April 23, 2026

That won't happen. The Democrats will have her running for Congress in no time.

Nah funniest part is yet another Star Wars name acting as if they can tell Americans how to live. — Triarius The Exile (@AdamWilday) April 23, 2026

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Oh, they are doing a very good job controlling the American way of life. That's the sad part.

Almost like what she really has is criminal genetics which should bar her family from being citizens or even in the country. — GMAHN (@GMAHN8) April 23, 2026

Lovely another foreigner to deport — No cheeses for us meeces (@missmeeces) April 23, 2026

If only. Likely, the US is stuck with her and her criminal behaviors.

Whole Foods should post her picture and bar her from entering in the future. https://t.co/8ITAAb6KSn — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 23, 2026

In a just world.

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