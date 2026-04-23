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Writer Brags About Stealing from Whole Foods with Hasan Piker — Turns Out Her Folks Are Human Traffickers

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Earlier, we told you about Hasan Piker going on a podcast and sharing his feelings about theft, robbery and general piracy.

One of the people on the podcast with Hasan shared her own tales of stealing from stores.

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A longtime staff writer for the New Yorker known for bashing capitalism bragged that she has stolen from her local Whole Foods “on several occasions” in a New York Times podcast.

Jia Tolentino, 37, made the shocking admission while joining left-wing streamer Hasan Piker and Times’ opinion culture editor Nadja Spiegelman for a Wednesday episode about so-called “microlooting” from mega-corporations.

If that's not bad enough, her parents have quite a storied history.

Oh, what a nice family. Maybe it wasn't ideal to let this family immigrate into the country.

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Even Grok confirmed this information.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The Left wants the public to look the other way. 

That won't happen. The Democrats will have her running for Congress in no time.

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Oh, they are doing a very good job controlling the American way of life. That's the sad part.

If only. Likely, the US is stuck with her and her criminal behaviors. 

In a just world.

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CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA NEW YORK THE NEW YORK TIMES

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