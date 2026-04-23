Shipwrecked Crew Drops Truth Bomb: Court Killed Virginia Amendment Because Dems Illegally Skipped Steps

A Democratic pundit claimed in a thread that the court invalidated the will of the people of Virginia.

That’s misleading. A bare, slim majority of voters cannot legitimately disenfranchise or override the rights of nearly half the state’s voters. Courts exist precisely to protect minority rights and constitutional limits against transient majorities — that’s not 'overriding the people,' it’s upholding the rule of law.

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Let me explain what just happened in Virginia.



Yesterday, 2.5 million Virginians voted. They passed a redistricting amendment 50.7% to 49.3%.



Today, one judge threw out every single vote. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XpTFiQrt3k — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 23, 2026

J6 Attorney and Twitchy favorite 'Shipwrecked Crew' offered some explanation as to why the court had to put a stop to things for the time being.

Let me further explain.



Virginia has a procedure set forth in its statutes for this kind of effort.



The advocates for the proposition violated the procedure.



The court allowed the vote because if the "No" side prevailed, the issue would be moot.



The defect in the procedure… https://t.co/hpNHMrRlhR — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 23, 2026

So, basically before the vote even happened, the court likely recognized there were issues with the procedures, but they decided to 'kick the can' and let it go in hopes the voters said 'no' and then it didn't matter. Voters didn't do that so now they have to backtrack and address violations.

Maybe they should have not violated the law then pushed forward anyway with a legally invalid election.



But of course that was part of the game to be able to make just this sort of nonsense argument. https://t.co/aAADEm8sKs — Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) April 23, 2026

The courts probably should have stopped it before it all began, but this is where things stand currently.

It's interesting that none of the Democrats who are upset about this ruling even attempt to discuss the merits of these cases. https://t.co/TJV3gIB6SP — Ard-ri Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@ArdriBawkBawk) April 23, 2026

They just want their way.

Shorter: they tried to cheat and got slammed for not following the procedure https://t.co/tjtL1E3EXA — liberalism is a curable disease (@Ant628) April 23, 2026

And now they're mad.

It was ALWAYS going to fail in the courts. Democrats knew that and wasted millions on it anyway. Just like when Biden extended free rent, he said it was unconstitutional but that it time it would take to make it through the courts. So they just did it anyway. #WeSeeYou https://t.co/04t8ifKEkv — #WeSeeYou (@whisty111) April 23, 2026

Fingers crossed it really fails.

This is the most succinct explanation I've seen about the goofy unconstitutional virginia gerrymandering attempt. https://t.co/WrjbIQH2gl — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) April 23, 2026

There have been a whole bunch of Leftist pundits with hair on fire takes about this court ruling. Ignore those and trust people who actually know what they are talking about.

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The irony of “democracy-loving” militant leftists using a 51-49 vote to redistrict their state from 6-5 to 10-1 representation is also completely lost on Brian.



I think this little evolution is helping to prove to the average American that our founders were brilliant men and… — PhrogsPhorever (@BattlePhrog_114) April 23, 2026

Democrats don't fight fair. Ever. It's time for Republicans to recognize that.

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