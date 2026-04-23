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Shipwrecked Crew Drops Truth Bomb: Court Killed Virginia Amendment Because Dems Illegally Skipped Steps

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitchy

A Democratic pundit claimed in a thread that the court invalidated the will of the people of Virginia.

 That’s misleading. A bare, slim majority of voters cannot legitimately disenfranchise or override the rights of nearly half the state’s voters. Courts exist precisely to protect minority rights and constitutional limits against transient majorities — that’s not 'overriding the people,' it’s upholding the rule of law.

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J6 Attorney and Twitchy favorite 'Shipwrecked Crew' offered some explanation as to why the court had to put a stop to things for the time being.

So, basically before the vote even happened, the court likely recognized there were issues with the procedures, but they decided to 'kick the can' and let it go in hopes the voters said 'no' and then it didn't matter. Voters didn't do that so now they have to backtrack and address violations. 

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The courts probably should have stopped it before it all began, but this is where things stand currently. 

They just want their way.

And now they're mad.

Fingers crossed it really fails.

There have been a whole bunch of Leftist pundits with hair on fire takes about this court ruling. Ignore those and trust people who actually know what they are talking about.

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GERRYMANDERING JUDGES LAW AND ORDER REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

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