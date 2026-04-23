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Investigative Reporter Self-Owns While Arguing Conservatives Are Lying About the SPLC Indictment

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitter

Phil Williams, an investigative reporter for NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, begins his X bio with, "Defending democracy. Confronting hate. Speaking truth to power & the angry mob." And now it turns out he's defending the SPLC, a hate group that was paying the leaders of other hate groups to gin up angry mobs. It's remarkable how many people are defending the SPLC after (not) reading the 11-count indictment. No, the SPLC wasn't indicted for paying people to infiltrate hate groups … it was paying the leaders of the hate groups. The SPLC paid $70,000 to Paul Mullet, the leader of the American Nazi Party. It looks like the SPLC bankrolled the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, as well.

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The Daily Wire's Megan Basham has been very busy on X trying to set the record straight.

"… supremacist groups to organize protests and transport ppl to those protests."

Williams stepped in to defend the SPLC against accusations that it paid to transport people to protests.

The investigative reporter's source? His own article on a site called hatecomestomainstreet.com. Williams writes under the headline, "Lots of People Are Lying About the SPLC Indictment: Here's the Evidence":

What the indictment actually says

Instead, the details provided in the charges prepared by the Department of Justice are, by comparison, much tamer.

According to the indictment, one of the group’s informants was ONE “member of the online leadership chat group” that planned the “Unite the Right” rally. It claims the source “made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees.”

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What was that? Helped coordinate transportation?

The post continues:

… the event at the direction of the SPLC.

This person also, at the direction of the SPLC, coordinated transportation to the event.

Here you go. From NYT, which I assume you respect.

Your attempts to run cover for this fraud operation are pathetic.

The SPLC needs hate groups to keep the donations rolling in, and Williams needs hate groups to keep his little website going. No wonder he's defending the SPLC.

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Bring out the dry ramen guy!

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OK, but they only transported SEVERAL people! I'm not owned!

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS

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