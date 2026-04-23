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Gavin Newsom Funded an NGO Tasked With Importing HIV-Positive Migrants

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Last week, the BBC published a story about legal advisers who help migrants pose as gay to help them get their asylum claims approved. We're as surprised as anyone that the BBC not only investigated but reported on it.

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We haven't read the article, so we don't know what these legal advisers do to help these migrants pose as gay. But we do know that the U.S., like the U.K., has plenty of taxpayer-funded NGOs whose goal is to help illegal immigrants file fake asylum claims. Christopher Rufo reported this week that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been funding an NGO whose goal is to import HIV-positive migrants.

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And they're blaming RFK Jr. for a measles outbreak that started before he was even confirmed. 

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Someone asked how an NGO with this sort of specificity manages to get taxpayer funding. That's an awfully good question. Suicidal empathy?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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