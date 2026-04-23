Gavin Newsom Funded an NGO Tasked With Importing HIV-Positive Migrants

Last week, the BBC published a story about legal advisers who help migrants pose as gay to help them get their asylum claims approved. We're as surprised as anyone that the BBC not only investigated but reported on it.

Advertisement

Legal advisers help migrants pose as gay to get asylum, undercover BBC investigation finds https://t.co/33ujvSDzRk — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 15, 2026

This has been going on FOREVER. I wrote about it in "Adios, America!" https://t.co/SOuyorRFDh — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 15, 2026

We haven't read the article, so we don't know what these legal advisers do to help these migrants pose as gay. But we do know that the U.S., like the U.K., has plenty of taxpayer-funded NGOs whose goal is to help illegal immigrants file fake asylum claims. Christopher Rufo reported this week that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been funding an NGO whose goal is to import HIV-positive migrants.

SCOOP: Gavin Newsom funded a left-wing NGO that specializes in bringing in undocumented migrants "living with HIV."



The group's executive director claims that his "queer," "trans," and "nonbinary" clients—one in five of whom is infected—almost all gain asylum in the US. pic.twitter.com/ltNO17PV9m — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 22, 2026

Quite literally, Newsom had to keep your taxes high to subsidize the importation of trans migrants with AIDS.



The wacky stereotype is true. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) April 22, 2026

Try telling your liberal neighbor that “California is spending tax dollars to import trans migrants with AIDS” and tell me what they say, genuinely curious to see reactions https://t.co/2cFKZAMW9f — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 22, 2026

EVERY NGO that is affiliated with promoting immigration into the US should be shut off from ANY public funding and blacklisted. pic.twitter.com/Iu917Ylopa — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) April 22, 2026

Intentionally bringing in people who carry an infectious disease that costs one million dollars in lifetime medical expenses to treat is an insanely stupid idea. Everything the left does weakens and impoverishes us so they can pretend to be good people. Moral posturing. — Elisha Reavis (@ElishaReavis) April 22, 2026

And they're blaming RFK Jr. for a measles outbreak that started before he was even confirmed.

And all of them get the $1200 a month HIV drug for no cost. — live free or die (@OldGoldHawkeye) April 22, 2026

The invasion has been a MASSIVE PROFIT generator for the medical industry. The corruption is beyond endemic its prolific.



Since it's only a misdemeanor to intentionally infect people with HIV (courtesy of Scott Weiner) in California, guess what the next problem will be (again). — Templar (@Templar1203) April 23, 2026

I’m pretty sure that one basic rule for a competently-run immigration policy is to not admit people with incurable infectious diseases. — Mad Replicant 🇺🇸 (@MadReplicant) April 23, 2026

They want to grift off of the lifelong healthcare requirements of those infected with HIV, who literally have their lives on a subscription service. — Florida Every State! (@FL_Man_76) April 22, 2026

Advertisement

Good thing they also decriminalized KNOWINGLY giving someone HIV, huh? — Instant Karmal (@InstantKarmal) April 23, 2026

What, are you saying that importing diseased, impoverished illegal immigrants is a poor use of public funds? — AI Appreciator (@ai_appreciator) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, if you immigrate legally, you must provide proof of vaccinations, tests for tuberculosis, gonorrhea, hepatitis, syphilis, and other STDs. However, apparently, having HIV, the ultimate STD that weakens your immune system permanently, is perfectly acceptable. — Highcaloriehuman (@donutpronoun) April 23, 2026

What in the actual fuck are we doing? This country is such a fucking joke. Yeah let's import some queer people with AIDS and spend millions of dollars to support them while potentially spreading HIV infections. Good idea. — Ultra Amy ♀️🇺🇲🇻🇦 (@Amy_die_Ami) April 22, 2026

This is bio warfare and treason. — Shannon Macinnes (@ShannonMac80403) April 23, 2026

Someone asked how an NGO with this sort of specificity manages to get taxpayer funding. That's an awfully good question. Suicidal empathy?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.