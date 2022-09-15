It’s been fascinating watching the same people who keep telling us over and over again how selfish, horrible, and xenophobic southern states like Texas and Florida are for voicing concerns about our leaking southern border. Forget that many border towns in these states don’t have the necessary resources either … it’s DIFFERENT for people who live in Martha’s Vineyard.

Or something.

Watch this resident try and explain why they don’t want those ‘people’ there:

Oh, boo-freakin’-hoo.

They’re worried about resources for illegal immigrants? Gosh, sounds like every border town ever. Except this same woman complaining about their inability to provide services for a whole 50 PEOPLE would probably sneer at the border towns talking about not being able to handle the THOUSANDS of illegal immigrants they must deal with every day. They just want to virtue signal about being a Sanctuary City, they don’t actually want to do the work.

Duh.

This has been a serious eye-opener.

DeSantis wins.

Homeless shelter.

That figures.

So then you expect Texas and Arizona to handle it all and house millions of illegals? — breaking.app: news videos & free speech social app (@BreakingApp_) September 15, 2022

Just add on to the servants’ quarters.

No biggee. — Ultra Queen🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 Ми всі українці (@redandright) September 15, 2022

No biggie.

Set up some tents — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) September 15, 2022

There ya’ go.

See, we’re always thinking!

Oh, one final thing:

A quick Air BNB search came up with 297 homes currently avaliable. I'm sure they have a lot of empty summer homes avalible. https://t.co/fTFEXPbS51 — Brandon was here (@Rover85506391) September 15, 2022

Gosh, sounds like they can handle 50 people.

***

