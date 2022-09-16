Tucker Carlson gets it.

That’s probably why so many people on the Left REALLY hate him – because he gets it.

And he gets them.

Carlson pointing out that Martha’s Vineyard was really lacking in diversity and suffering soul-crushing effects of its own whiteness may well be one of the most accurate and hilarious things we’ve seen yet in this blowup over DeSantis DARING to send illegal immigrants to a Sanctuary City.

Imagine if they got this upset about illegal immigrants in general? But they don’t because it’s ok for states like Texas and Florida to deal with the issue because out of sight, out of mind. And if they complain they’re just racists and xenophobes.

Watch:

For hundreds of years, Martha’s Vineyard has suffered from the soul-crushing effects of its own whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. Relief finally arrived from an unlikely source yesterday: Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/8Z6Bw1hQxS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2022

Wow, when you look at it like this, DeSantis saved them from their own white privilege.

He’s truly a hero.

Martha’s Vineyard will need many more illegal aliens until the island is no longer majority white. Only then can it be a good place. Yet at the same time, the people who currently go there will have to keep going. They can’t run away to somewhere else.https://t.co/DQFPlRkGuM pic.twitter.com/wbZbI8sTVm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2022

Yup. No way are 48 illegal immigrants enough to truly make Martha’s Vineyard ‘diverse.’ They should ask DeSantis and Abbott to send more illegal immigrants to their community so as Tucker said, they can be a good community.

They’d be doing them a favor.

You have to be careful with islands though, if you put too many people on them, they can tip over, according to a Democrat congressman (Guam / Marines) 👀😉🤣😂 — KATE ZAHN🇺🇸🔰🍊🐊🌴 (@0IIIIIII0_GIRL) September 16, 2022

Ok, so this is hilarious HOWEVER, people are indeed complaining that this is an island and they can’t possibly withstand so many more people with their infrastructure and stuff. Forget they welcome hundreds of thousands of tourists … 48 illegal immigrants will officially break their community.

MV should start work on some affordable and low income housing. — Stally (@StallyKS) September 16, 2022

We all know AOC can rarely turn down a photo-op.

Heh.

