Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
Columbia Clean-Up Crew, Can Frat Bros Save America?
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are...
Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win
USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their...
KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues...
The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling...
Here’s What Happened When MSNBC Slightly Pushed Back on Pelosi’s Anti-Trump Narrative
Ex Twitter CEO's 'There's No Left or Right' Post Sparks Strolls Down Election...
It Is May First and Joe Biden Is the Worst President in U.S....
'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From...
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up

KJP Not Concerned With Bird Flu Epidemic Affecting Cattle Because She Doesn't Eat Meat

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on May 01, 2024
Black and White Cow, Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

Here's another great exhibit showing why Karine Jean-Pierre is the worst White House press secretary ever. A reporter asks a substantial question about current events: the bird flu epidemic spreading among cattle and its possible effect on the milk and beef supply.

Advertisement

Whatever happens, it's your problem, because Jean-Pierre doesn't eat meat.

She certainly put our concerns to rest, especially with the price of groceries as it is.

Recommended

Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Always.

This editor flew home from London the month before 9/11, and the biggest security risk at the airport? The possibility that you might have brought mad cow disease into the country.

It looks like Jean-Pierre didn't have anything in her binder about this one. But as a vegan, she serves up a mean word salad.

***


Tags: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
justmindy
USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their Tormentors
justmindy
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are Requesting'
Doug P.
Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win
Amy Curtis
The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling Campus Agitators 'Kids'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus Amy Curtis
Advertisement