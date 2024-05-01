KJP Not Concerned With Bird Flu Epidemic Affecting Cattle Because She Doesn't Eat Meat

Here's another great exhibit showing why Karine Jean-Pierre is the worst White House press secretary ever. A reporter asks a substantial question about current events: the bird flu epidemic spreading among cattle and its possible effect on the milk and beef supply.
Whatever happens, it's your problem, because Jean-Pierre doesn't eat meat.
"What's your current assessment of the risk to the U.S. milk and meat supply from the bird flu epidemic in cattle?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2024
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE (struggling): "I don't consume any meat" pic.twitter.com/tRCNfc9lZy
The left in a nutshell.— Daryl Kessler🗽 (@darylkessler) May 1, 2024
Myopic, arrogant, entitled.
She certainly put our concerns to rest, especially with the price of groceries as it is.
"Let me be "very clear" about how I have mastered being very clear about not answering any questions."— Dude_Ohio (@dude_ohio) May 1, 2024
Who cares that she doesn’t consume meat?— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 1, 2024
Translation - I really don’t give a crap about anyone but myself.— ConservativeVoice (@BFreeForAll) May 1, 2024
When you know your boss wants to fire you but can’t— John Ahmuty (@Cjcdad0925) May 1, 2024
Not a biologist— Very Old (@oldhongkong) May 1, 2024
We know your CV girl. Lesbian vegetarian who is very bad at her job.— Nur (@s8470) May 1, 2024
So she lacks protein! That's what it was all along— Samuel Richardson (@srichardsonmml) May 1, 2024
She literally just failed the hypothetical question about breakfast. 😂— AlgxTrading (@algxtradingx) May 1, 2024
Listen closely. There are absolutely no specifics in her answer. It's a generic response that can be applied to literally any question she receives.— Sha (@quip1) May 1, 2024
"Just don't eat meat and you'll be fine" -- KJP— Photogater (@photogater) May 1, 2024
That wasn't the question.— William Farro (@WilliamFarro8) May 1, 2024
How do you know you're talking with a vegan? They'll tell you.— MileHiBri (@bodeker99) May 1, 2024
Always.
One big word salad that ultimately amounted to “I’ve got nothing.”— JustDuckie (@AlenkaKain) May 1, 2024
This editor flew home from London the month before 9/11, and the biggest security risk at the airport? The possibility that you might have brought mad cow disease into the country.
It looks like Jean-Pierre didn't have anything in her binder about this one. But as a vegan, she serves up a mean word salad.
