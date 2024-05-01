KJP Not Concerned With Bird Flu Epidemic Affecting Cattle Because She Doesn't Eat Meat

Here's another great exhibit showing why Karine Jean-Pierre is the worst White House press secretary ever. A reporter asks a substantial question about current events: the bird flu epidemic spreading among cattle and its possible effect on the milk and beef supply.

Whatever happens, it's your problem, because Jean-Pierre doesn't eat meat.

"What's your current assessment of the risk to the U.S. milk and meat supply from the bird flu epidemic in cattle?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE (struggling): "I don't consume any meat" pic.twitter.com/tRCNfc9lZy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2024

The left in a nutshell.



Myopic, arrogant, entitled. — Daryl Kessler🗽 (@darylkessler) May 1, 2024

She certainly put our concerns to rest, especially with the price of groceries as it is.

"Let me be "very clear" about how I have mastered being very clear about not answering any questions." — Dude_Ohio (@dude_ohio) May 1, 2024

Who cares that she doesn’t consume meat? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 1, 2024

Translation - I really don’t give a crap about anyone but myself. — ConservativeVoice (@BFreeForAll) May 1, 2024

When you know your boss wants to fire you but can’t — John Ahmuty (@Cjcdad0925) May 1, 2024

Not a biologist — Very Old (@oldhongkong) May 1, 2024

We know your CV girl. Lesbian vegetarian who is very bad at her job. — Nur (@s8470) May 1, 2024

So she lacks protein! That's what it was all along — Samuel Richardson (@srichardsonmml) May 1, 2024

She literally just failed the hypothetical question about breakfast. 😂 — AlgxTrading (@algxtradingx) May 1, 2024

Listen closely. There are absolutely no specifics in her answer. It's a generic response that can be applied to literally any question she receives. — Sha (@quip1) May 1, 2024

"Just don't eat meat and you'll be fine" -- KJP — Photogater (@photogater) May 1, 2024

That wasn't the question. — William Farro (@WilliamFarro8) May 1, 2024

How do you know you're talking with a vegan? They'll tell you. — MileHiBri (@bodeker99) May 1, 2024

Always.

One big word salad that ultimately amounted to “I’ve got nothing.” — JustDuckie (@AlenkaKain) May 1, 2024

This editor flew home from London the month before 9/11, and the biggest security risk at the airport? The possibility that you might have brought mad cow disease into the country.

It looks like Jean-Pierre didn't have anything in her binder about this one. But as a vegan, she serves up a mean word salad.

***



