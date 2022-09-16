Guess our dear, kind, tolerant friends on the Left didnâ€™t like seeing what their Democrat policies actually cause up close and personal. They certainly didnâ€™t like seeing them in Marthaâ€™s Vineyard, even though they call themselves a Sanctuary City. What a complete and total shiznit-show that was, and what an eye-opener for Independents to see who Democrats and the Left really are.

They are very generous with other peopleâ€™s money.

They are very welcoming with other peopleâ€™s communities.

But when itâ€™s in their own backyard?

Not so much.

This thread is *chefâ€™s kiss*:

Keep in mind, that Marthaâ€™s Vineyard only received 48 total illegal immigrants.

This is what life is like for people in southern border towns.

But itâ€™s not 50, or even a hundred.

Itâ€™s thousands.

And on and on and on.

Marthaâ€™s Vineyard and other elitist Lefties are more than OK with southern border towns dealing with the southern border crisis because itâ€™s not THEIR problem.

Until it WAS their problem â€¦ and again, just a minuscule number compared to what actual southern border towns see EVERY FREAKINâ€™ DAY.

And NOW they want to negotiate legislation about illegal immigration â€¦ NOW something needs to be done.

Especially now that the National Guard was brought in to DEAL WITH and remove those 48 illegal immigrants.

If Democrat policies werenâ€™t hypocritical theyâ€™d have no policies at all.

