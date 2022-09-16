Guess our dear, kind, tolerant friends on the Left didnâ€™t like seeing what their Democrat policies actually cause up close and personal. They certainly didnâ€™t like seeing them in Marthaâ€™s Vineyard, even though they call themselves a Sanctuary City. What a complete and total shiznit-show that was, and what an eye-opener for Independents to see who Democrats and the Left really are.

They are very generous with other peopleâ€™s money.

They are very welcoming with other peopleâ€™s communities.

But when itâ€™s in their own backyard?

Not so much.

This thread is *chefâ€™s kiss*:

Imagine 50 immigrants show up in your town. Your town decides to help them. Within an hour there is a plan. You go to take them to their temporary housing, but now there are 100. So you call to make sure the plans will work for 100. Itâ€™s confirmedâ€¦ â€” Helvidius Priscus ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦ˆ (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 16, 2022

Keep in mind, that Marthaâ€™s Vineyard only received 48 total illegal immigrants.

â€¦So you go back for the 100, but there are now 150. You decide thereâ€™s not much difference between 100 and 150 so you decide to move them all and let others figure out what do. You move all of them and return to find 50 moreâ€¦ â€” Helvidius Priscus ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦ˆ (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 16, 2022

This is what life is like for people in southern border towns.

But itâ€™s not 50, or even a hundred.

Itâ€™s thousands.

â€¦By the time you figure out what to do with them, 50 more arrive. Now the housing is at capacity. So, you come up with a new plan, but wait, there are 50 more. Now youâ€™ve moved those 100 only to return to 50 more. But that housing was full. Now housing is hard to findâ€¦ â€” Helvidius Priscus ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦ˆ (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 16, 2022

And on and on and on.

â€¦by the time you figure it out 50 more have arrived. Then 50 more. Then 50 more. Then 50 more. Then 50 more. 50 more every hour of every day. Welcome to Eagle Pass, TX or Del Rio, TX or Brownsville, TX. Marthaâ€™s Vineyard cheers and supports thisâ€¦ â€” Helvidius Priscus ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦ˆ (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 16, 2022

Marthaâ€™s Vineyard and other elitist Lefties are more than OK with southern border towns dealing with the southern border crisis because itâ€™s not THEIR problem.

Until it WAS their problem â€¦ and again, just a minuscule number compared to what actual southern border towns see EVERY FREAKINâ€™ DAY.

But when 50 show up one time in Marthaâ€™s Vineyard, itâ€™s a national emergency and the DOJ needs to investigate and NIMBY and liberal tears about the mistreatment of immigrants while they didnâ€™t care that 50 were killed when they were left locked in a tractor-trailerâ€¦ â€” Helvidius Priscus ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦ˆ (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 16, 2022

And NOW they want to negotiate legislation about illegal immigration â€¦ NOW something needs to be done.

â€¦Thatâ€™s your Democratic Party, itâ€™s policies, and itâ€™s hypocrisy. â€” Helvidius Priscus ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦ˆ (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 16, 2022

Especially now that the National Guard was brought in to DEAL WITH and remove those 48 illegal immigrants.

If Democrat policies werenâ€™t hypocritical theyâ€™d have no policies at all.

***

