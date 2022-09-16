Woof, what a crazy day and a half it has been covering DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to Marthaâ€™s Vineyard. Weâ€™ve done so much pointing and laughing our faces and fingers are starting to hurt. That being said, we will ALWAYS find the energy to continue mocking the stupid and unhinged.

Like anyone and everyone claiming what DeSantis did was trafficking and/or KIDNAPPING.

No, seriously. Weâ€™re not making things up â€¦ Newsom said he was officially asking the DOJ to target and even charge DeSantis.

Good times.

I know of no provision in the law that exempts public officials from federal human trafficking or kidnapping statutes. â€” Ron Filipkowski ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2022

RETWEET if you would like to see the U.S. Department of Justice investigate pro-Trump MAGA-Republican governors Ron DeSantis (FL) and Greg Abbott (TX) for human smuggling and kidnapping after they transported migrants across state lines without their consent as a fundraising ploy pic.twitter.com/2Lgi3kpvxg â€” Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 15, 2022

Woof.

Except no kidnapping or trafficking took place.

Reported by Fox Newsâ€™ Bill Melugin:

This was a very well done report by Gary Tuchman at CNN who went to a NGO in Eagle Pass & spoke to migrants before they boarded the buses, where the migrants themselves said they were happy to make the trip.https://t.co/gBS40lzJDk â€” Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2022

Happy to make the trip.

Gosh, you donâ€™t hear people who are being kidnapped or trafficked say they are happy to make the trip.

We get it, the Left is really in trouble with this one because their mask slipped when an elite, Left-leaning, rich community had to deal with the consequences of their own virtue signaling. You know these same people complaining about how mean this was to them were more than happy to call anyone and everyone in a southern border town asking for the feds to close the border racists and xenophobes. As long as it wasnâ€™t in their backyard they were TOTALLY GOOD with illegal immigrants.

Until they werenâ€™t.

And now theyâ€™ve already shipped them off from Marthaâ€™s Vineyard.

They are bussing migrants? this is kidnapping how sick https://t.co/nYj7fKmPzc â€” Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 16, 2022

Or is it trafficking?

Weâ€™ll have to ask our pals on the Left.

***

Related:

Facebook thread shows how Marthaâ€™s Vineyard residents REALLY felt about illegal immigrants in their community and WOW (screenshots)

THIS! LOL! Tucker Carlson explains how Marthaâ€™s Vineyard was suffering soul-crushing effects of its own whiteness â€¦ so thanks DeSantis (watch)

â€˜Promises made, promises KEPTâ€™: Christina Pushaw rubs salt in Democratâ€™s wounds over Marthaâ€™s Vineyard in MERCILESS receipt-filled thread

***

Editorâ€™s Note:

Â Help us keep owning the libs! JoinÂ Twitchy VIPÂ and use promo codeÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ to receive a 25% discount off yourÂ membership!