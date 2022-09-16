Full transparency, this editor was familiar with Stan Van Gundy’s name but had no idea who he was … luckily, this editor was able to find someone who would definitely know who Van Gundy is and she said, ‘Oh, he’s that NBA f**k’.

And gosh, you know, that reads especially with tweets like this.

Seems Stan missed a very important part of the story around the ‘good people’ of Martha’s Vineyard, especially if he wants to use them to shame conservative Christians.

If you learn nothing else from us making fun of people like this let it be to ALWAYS check the news before making such a grandiose statement about a current event. And check more than one source …

Woof, dude.

Quick question for the conservative Christians — who better fit your vision of Jesus, Ron DeSantis who used 50 migrants as pawns to make a political point or the people of Marta’s Vineyard who welcomed them, fed them, clothed them and gave them shelter? — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 16, 2022

And then shipped them off within 24 hours.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow, talk about a bunch of givers. Wonder if Stan feels this way about the southern border towns who do this day in and day out but with 1000s of illegal immigrants.

Going to guess he does not.

Stan made a little Freudian slip there (in addition to the rest of his idiocy). I think we should ALL start calling it "Marta's Vineyard." Send more planes, @GovRonDeSantis!!!

🤣🤣🤣 Maybe even hashtag #MartasVineyard, since lefties love those so much. 🤣 — Ultra Trafficker Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 16, 2022

Ok, this editor has read Martha’s Vineyard so much in the last nearly 36 hours that she totally missed he misspelled it. Perhaps it was a Freudian slip, lol.

Someone should probably tell Stan that these giving people he’s lecturing conservative Christians of being more like have already booted the illegal immigrants off their island.

How very Christian of them.

The same Martha’s Vineyard that’s now telling them they have to leave? — itsmemyspacetom2 (@myspactom) September 16, 2022

That’s not true. Did FoxNews tell you that? — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 16, 2022

Holy crap, dude. Watch something other than MSNBC.

He’s gone back and forth with people all over the place … and it still doesn’t look like he’s figured out his original tweet is really stupid now.

We’ll send 5,000 more to the good Christians of Martha’s Vineyard. When they’ve sheltered them send another 5,000. — Gigolo Joe (@CaveBeastKilla) September 16, 2022

Right?

If they’re SO good at this, we should send them more people to help out with.

Except they’re not.

But hey, they’re good at raising money off the situation without giving the illegal immigrants in question A DIME. The rich getting richer.

Jesus wouldn’t have let Pat Riley force him out of Miami — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) September 16, 2022

HAAAAAA

Didn’t they have a meltdown over all the new brown people on the island before creating a plan to ship them out to a military base, and beyond? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) September 16, 2022

And then kicked them out. Make sure you finish the story, Stan. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 16, 2022

Yeah, Stan.

Or you know, just delete this stupid tweet.

Ron DeSantis for educating the likes of you on the challenges of a failed immigration policy — Cliff (@msmanntx) September 16, 2022

point to where the Bible says take in the poor and weak for 36 hours, then use the military to take them away. — Zechs Merquise (@aokmuss) September 16, 2022

Fed them, clothed them, and then bussed them to a military base under armed guard so they would never have to see them again. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 16, 2022

You are such despicable hypocrites. Martha's Vineyard already kicked them out, and your wealthy Democrats are maneuvering to prevent this from happening again–because they would rather not look at migrants, they want the poor border towns to bear the brunt. — Saeger doing comics (@saegerart) September 16, 2022

24 hours later the Sanctuary State of Massachusetts, shipped the immigrants off of the island to a military base. pic.twitter.com/KtPwdkLxhw — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) September 16, 2022

And that is perfection right there.

***

