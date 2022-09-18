Funny how AOC stopped crying about the illegal immigrants at the border AFTER Trump left office.

Huh, almost as if she only cared because it was politically convenient at the time to do so. Gosh, you’d think she’d be angrier than EVER about what we’re seeing at the border as Biden has allowed it to become a sieve and the people crossing are sleeping on the streets because there is no more room.

But oh no, she’s too busy complaining about DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to a luxury island to talk about the real problem of our southern border.

It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees. Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

And if anyone knows what appalling looks like, it’s AOC.

Perfect.

They're in our country illegally because the Democrat Party refuses to enforce our border, immigration laws, as well as our sovereignty and it's an epic fail in what should be government's first priority… The protection of AMERICAN citizens. You should invite them to your place — TRepublic (@TexasTRepublic) September 16, 2022

But see, for AOC it’s not about actually solving the problem or helping people.

It’s about politics

Case in point …

It's appalling that AOC completely abandoned her fake outrage of the conditions at the border, the overcrowding, the random/unannounced releases of 1000's, and the administration "trafficking" immigrants around the country. All because it doesn't help her politics. https://t.co/dAOVqgaOv7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 18, 2022

Folks, dems stopped talking to us a long time ago. Every thing they say is designed to nourish their useful idiot base with lies to keep them ignorantly enraged and away from common sense truth…and away from us. https://t.co/kURU6Yuc3X — 🇺🇸 Franky 2 Beers 🇺🇸 (@TheFrankinn) September 18, 2022

And that’s the truth.

This is not about change or unity, this is about power and division.

Giving stranded immigrants transport to a sanctuary city is a crime against humanity… Because the "sanctuary city" thing is a lie. https://t.co/4fR7AQS6gr — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) September 18, 2022

Sending illegal immigrants to America’s nicest island is the only thing you consider a crime. https://t.co/igmbFNgWAL — Josh Allen’s BFF (@AnthonyBialy) September 18, 2022

It’s what she does best.

There’s a reason they picked her when she auditioned for this part.

