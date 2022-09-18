Funny how AOC stopped crying about the illegal immigrants at the border AFTER Trump left office.

Huh, almost as if she only cared because it was politically convenient at the time to do so. Gosh, you’d think she’d be angrier than EVER about what we’re seeing at the border as Biden has allowed it to become a sieve and the people crossing are sleeping on the streets because there is no more room.

But oh no, she’s too busy complaining about DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to a luxury island to talk about the real problem of our southern border.

And if anyone knows what appalling looks like, it’s AOC.

Perfect.

Trending

But see, for AOC it’s not about actually solving the problem or helping people.

It’s about politics

Case in point …

And that’s the truth.

This is not about change or unity, this is about power and division.

It’s what she does best.

There’s a reason they picked her when she auditioned for this part.

***

Related:

‘Well, Biden DID say I ain’t black’: Blue-check nobody claiming ‘conservative’ just means ‘white supremacist’ does NOT go well, like at all

AOC calls Martha’s Vineyard booting illegal immigrants off the island after just 24 hours a ‘blessing’ then gets BUSTED lying about her own district

Facebook thread shows how Martha’s Vineyard residents REALLY felt about illegal immigrants in their community and WOW (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCDeSantisillegal immigrantsMarthat's Vineyard