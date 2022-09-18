Remember when Kamala Harris said she’d NEVER take the vaccine? Because Trump was president when it was developed? Good times.

Welp, now that the bad orange man is gone not only did she take the vaccine but she’s getting boosted. A lot. Even though she has caught COVID at least once …

And since she’s getting boosted she thinks you should too!

YAY!

I received my COVID-19 booster and you should too. These vaccines are safe, free, and effective. Visit https://t.co/ddwWZdNCgg for more information and get your updated COVID-19 vaccine. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 17, 2022

Yeah, no.

Not only no, but Hell no.

I got vaccinated for measles and I’ve never had measles. You got vaccinated for Covid at least 3 times and you still got Covid. pic.twitter.com/eGisJzB5Dc — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) September 17, 2022

Some people will never wise up. — Budda With a Beard 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Payedmydues) September 17, 2022

Get bent — Chris (@ChrisHerc) September 17, 2022

That works.

Not if they will make me as dumb as you! — Growling puppy (@Hoffy58) September 18, 2022

Resign. — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) September 18, 2022

NO. — Jamie Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) September 18, 2022

We’re not experts or anything, Kamala, but pretty sure people aren’t going to be getting boosted because you said they should.

Or at all, actually.

But hey, good try.

***

***

Editor's Note:

