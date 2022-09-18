You’d think an ‘ethics guy’ like Walter Shaub would know the difference between pointing in the air and a Nazi salute … just kidding. There’s no such thing as a real ethics expert on the Left because if he was actually an expert on ethics he would never be a Leftist.

What’s really funny (in a sad way) is how obsessed Walt is with getting this out there. He’s tweeted it multiple times.

Guess it’s not trending, maybe we should help him out? It won’t trend the way he wants it to but we can all have a good laugh at him in the process, right?

If Congress had banned presidential conflicts of interest, Trump wouldn’t have been president. Corruption and fascism are married, so don’t ask me why government ethics matter in this hurricane. Ask @SenJeffMerkley why he kicked a congressional stock ban down the road this week. pic.twitter.com/PBtNWALaQH — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 18, 2022

The fascists in this photo do not believe Trump can make their lives better; they believe he can make other people’s lives worse. It’s a movement of hate and destruction. pic.twitter.com/sZ1d1Frws6 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 18, 2022

It may seem odd they’d adopt a gesture reminiscent of a nazi salute, but they’ll grow more overt about their nature as their grip tightens. They’ve pulled off the biggest wave of voter suppression in a half century, control the courts & so far mostly got away with a coup attempt. https://t.co/q3Z9FU5iKj — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 18, 2022

The BlueAnon crap didn’t work when Trump was president and it doesn’t work now. Pointing your finger in the air is not a Nazi salute, no matter how many times Walt here tries to claim it is.

This is how insane the left is.

Holding up a finger is now “Nazi” behavior. pic.twitter.com/bEuzsnS1pj — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson™ (@Storm4Congress) September 18, 2022

Nazi is the new racist or something. Or is that insurrectionist?

Hey guys did ya know you're considered a Nazi if you point in the air with your finger cuz I sure the hell didn't 🤣🤣 https://t.co/dpaiVS3zmz pic.twitter.com/OZYZQt48ZO — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) September 18, 2022

Senior ethics fellow? What sort of ethics are you using when you just made up this tweet out of false information? Is the ethical? https://t.co/5krVIVNqsx — Googalathu Malungu (@googalathu1) September 18, 2022

The only thing that really seems odd are how statist bigots are always looking for some obscure way to try convince their own ilk that the right is guilty of what the left practices. — G (@justthatG_uy) September 18, 2022

They did not even keep the confirmation vote from taking place, and over 800 people were arrested, but they got away with it. Sure. https://t.co/8Wweo395Qb — Brad Slager: Paid for airfare to Martha's Vineyard (@MartiniShark) September 18, 2022

