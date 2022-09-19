Wow, Biden’s interview on 60 Minutes last night was a serious disaster. From arguing that inflation isn’t actually high (it only went up a LITTLE bit … to 8.3%) to claiming the only reason people don’t like him is that we won’t allow ourselves to be happy, this was one of his worst moments yet. And considering that ‘Red Speech’?

Woof.

Perhaps the biggest news Biden dropped last night though was the fact the pandemic is OVER.

Not slowing, not improving. OVER.

Those of us who are able to think rationally knew this months (years) ago, but this was NEWS for some people who were absolutely broken by the government’s and the media’s messaging around COVID. And gosh, there were none too happy with Biden for saying such a ‘Trumpian’ thing.

In case you wanted to know how Biden saying "the pandemic is over" is greeted by Lockdown/MaskUp Twitter. https://t.co/FFi5KZx7P5 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 19, 2022

White House walks back Biden saying the pandemic is over in 3 … 2 … 1

They’re so UPSET.

I’ve been exhausted, despondent, and utterly burned out. After Biden’s comments today, I feel like there is no hope left for high risk people like me. We’ve been left to either die or remain trapped in isolation for any foreseeable future. I don’t know how to keep going.😔 — Stephanie Tait ♿️ (@StephTaitWrites) September 19, 2022

We can’t even really mock these people, we just feel sorry for them.

Ok, so some of them we can mock, and we will …

But this is just pathetic.

How we treat the disabled, old and sick, says it all. I’m in utter shock that our President would make untrue statements (so Trumpian). He is not a scientist and all scientist agree, the pandemic isn’t just here still, it’s taking 400 lives a day. A standard many will not accept. https://t.co/gji0zZyMHo — Crimson MacDonald (@crimsonian) September 19, 2022

It’s so odd, people refusing to accept that we are not immortal and there is risk in life.

😷 I will continue to wear a mask in public settings, not only to protect my own health during the ongoing #COVID19 situation, but to be in solidarity with those who have compromised immune systems, and who need our cooperation to stay healthy. 😷 https://t.co/lY9WO5xbYK — Catherine Fleming Bruce (@tnovsa) September 19, 2022

Ok, we’ll mock this one. LOOK AT HOW MUCH SHE CARES, she will continue to mask.

Make sure and pat her on the back, folks.

I have noticed, Stephanie, that those who have had and recovered from covid like Biden have this attitude. They believe themselves to be bullet proof. They may well have some immunity. No one knows how long it will last. @EricTopol calls policies like this "covid capitulation" https://t.co/ScTzrbAbpi — Nessa Childers (@NChildersMEP) September 19, 2022

Or you know, sanity.

Reality.

Uniting & forming communities of humane people is how we survive this Our idea is to create humane towns across the country and world structured like Mondragon in Spain – a coop of worker owned cooperativeshttps://t.co/a2yFHQG0w6 — LRSH – Education Podcast (@LRedSchoolHouse) September 19, 2022

Humane people.

Alrighty then.

I'm so sorry. I know it's frustrating to see politicians on both sides completely ignore a pandemic that has killed millions and will kill millions more. Please know that there are people who still mask in public places in an attempt keep others safe. — J.R. Mickens (@jrischaos25) September 19, 2022

Woof.

At this point going to Walmart would feel like a vacation to me. I'm sick of curbside. — Danielle M (@Daniell90299576) September 19, 2022

Umm … then freakin’ go to Walmart.

I feel so hopeless. — Shannon DeVido (@shannondevido) September 19, 2022

Just. So. Broken.

Went to CVS today for COVID booster & flu shot. No one else masked but store pretty empty on a Sunday afternoon.Walked around store for about 15” to make sure no ill effects. Was like a kid at Xmas!Hadn’t done ANY shopping for 2+ yrs.Never enjoyed so much shopping for deodorant! — Kathleen Toerpe (@ktoerpe) September 19, 2022

Two. Plus. Years.

I had this exact conversation with my very protective, covid-restriction-obeying husband today. Our options have been removed. We are the ones doing the right thing for the greater good yet are benefiting the least. I feel like I’m living in the funhouse mirror room! 😕 — 4merF (@4merF) September 19, 2022

You guys get the point.

Trust us, it doesn’t get ANY better from there on out.

***

Related:

‘Must frame it as an ATTACK on America’: TikTok’r claims Good Info Foundation offered $400 for scripted anti-Trump/J6 video and WOW (watch!)

Banger of the Fang Eric Swalwell claiming Trump/MAGA’s playbook is ‘Always Be Projecting’ goes OH so very wrong

‘Get BENT’: Kamala Harris claims she got boosted so YOU SHOULD too annnd people have thoughts (lots and lots of hilarious ones)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!