DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard has really been an eye-opener for many people, especially Independents and Moderates. Who KNEW Democrats would melt down so incredibly over a governor in a border state utilizing a sanctuary city in another state?

Oh, that’s right, DeSantis did.

Brilliant. Just freakin’ brilliant.

Wow, we haven’t seen Democrats this mad since women got the right to vote.

The fact the Bexar County, TX Sheriff’s office has now opened an investigation into DeSantis claiming he ‘lured’ illegal immigrants into going to a beautiful, luxury community just makes this even more hilarious. Add in DeSantis’ response to said investigation and BOOYAH, grab the popcorn.

Look at this:

NEW: The Bexar County, TX Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into Florida’s flight of migrants from TX to Martha’s Vineyard, claiming they were “lured”. Gov. DeSantis’ office is firing back, referencing the 53 migrants who died in a trailer in Bexar County in June. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/iJJBOjZxyD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2022

Damn, DeSantis is good at this. LOL

Vicious.

Savage.

Merciliess.

EPIC.

We had a similar response.

pic.twitter.com/heBPtjQJUc — GAGirl1967 has hope for the future!! 🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) September 20, 2022

Mic drop — Butt Retler (@RockintheC) September 19, 2022

Times two.

That sheriff needs to lose his badge. STAT. — klarson (@kglarson) September 20, 2022

Democrat sheriffs sure seem to play politics … a lot.

How about we get the Chief Law Enforcement Executive to enforce the actual law. That would be a great start. — Franklin Grady (@franklingrady07) September 19, 2022

Oh, enforce the border?

Psh, silly, Kamala the Southern Border Czar said it’s secure. Duh.

***

***

