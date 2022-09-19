You know, all Biden had to do when it comes to repaying student debt was talk to Senator John Kennedy. Heck, he pointed out we’ve had a plan to repay student debt for a long long long time.

Watch this:

We already had a plan to repay student debt. It’s called a job, and it was working just fine before Pres. Biden decided to transfer debt from coastal elites who chose to take out loans to hardworking Americans who didn’t. pic.twitter.com/etwmBzdmPI — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 19, 2022

IT’S CALLED A JOB.

But that’s not fair and stuff, we shouldn’t force those coastal elites to pay off the debt they agreed to. Waaaaanh.

correct……..If the education does not have enough value for the student to pay it off, then it sure ass Hell doesn't have enough value for ME to pay it off. If I am made to pay for it, then I get input on course selection, student performance, and am owed R.O.I. for life. — Ultra Maga Boss Man (@NumbrOneBossMan) September 19, 2022

And as you likely already surmised, since Kennedy’s plan actually worked before (and will work again), and actually involves WORK, people who want everyone else pay to pay off their loans were really pissed about his tweet. To be fair, when aren’t they really pissed? But we digress.

Didn’t you go to Oxford? — Aaron Perry (@AaronPe78166320) September 19, 2022

Notice he’s not trying to make the rest of us pay for his Oxford education.

Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of the Left using Jesus memes to make people feel guilty for not wanting to pay off their student loans.

Coastal elites….now that’s funny! Stop talking about issues that you clearly haven’t done any research about. — NancyG (@NancyG94758738) September 19, 2022

Coastal elites hate it when you call them out.

Clearly.

