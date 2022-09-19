Every time we think our pals on the Left have come up with the dumbest narrative yet they surprise even us and out-dumb themselves time and time again. The latest narrative is people either praying or holding up a finger at a rally (as in number 1) is somehow a Nazi salute and everyone who is in that crowd is a Nazi blah blah blah.

Sorry, but it feels like we revisit this asinine talking point about every three months. Our guess is they’ve figured out the OMG ABORTION stuff isn’t enough to move people to vote for them in November so they’re going back to the ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS ARE SCARY NAZIS’, M’KAY nonsense.

Even the expert on getting everything wrong, Jennifer Rubin, joined in:

The display bore an uncanny resemblance to the infamous Nazi salute. The incitement and zombie-like response should put to rest the notion that Biden should be “reaching out” to these people. They are unreachable, and pretending otherwise misleads voters. https://t.co/jf5pnPpn20 — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 19, 2022

You know the face you make when you’re waiting in line at Mcdonald’s and the person in front of you acts like they’ve never even heard of Mcdonald’s and has like a million questions about their Big Mac? Yup, just made that face.

Anyone remember the last time Jennifer was right about anything? Anything at all?

No, it really doesn't. Try harder. — Jamie Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) September 19, 2022

Please, let’s not challenge her to be dumber.

When a teacher asks her students a question, and students raise their hands–according to your stupidity, that resembles a Nazi salute. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) September 19, 2022

This one is going to be problematic, Jen… pic.twitter.com/yxHhkKitCX — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) September 19, 2022

I’m literally shaking, Jen. There are Nazi’s everywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/mrGLhh096U — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) September 19, 2022

You are a complete idiot. — Alfred Taylor (@aetaylor55) September 19, 2022

You know, this really sums it up nicely.

That reads.

***

Related:

‘You’re REALLY a bad person’: Tristan Snell claims Mastriano supporters praying are giving a ‘Nazi salute’ and HOO BOY, it goes so wrong

Who they really ARE –> White lefty woman with nearly 60K followers shames and lectures Black Americans who support Trump (screenshots)

‘So TRUMPIAN’: In case you were wondering how the Lockdown/ Mask-up crowd is taking Biden saying the pandemic is ‘over’ … (YIKES)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!