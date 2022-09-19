We’re honestly shocked Tristan Snell hasn’t deleted this tweet by now considering he has been seriously fact-checked not only by like every conservative on Twitter BUT by Twitter itself. How absolutely dense do you have to be to think people putting their hands in the air while praying is a Nazi salute?

You know what, don’t answer that.

THIS is how dense someone has to be:

Yes, this is a Nazi salute, at a Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. In 2022. Democracy is literally on the ballot in November. pic.twitter.com/unKyQKDN9A — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 18, 2022

Wow, our pals on the Left are obsessed with anything and everything Nazi. You know what that makes them, right? Ahem.

They are OBVIOUSLY praying.

So either he’s really really really dense or he is DELIBERATELY trying to misinform stupid people about what is happening here.

It’s honestly insane how hard the Left and Democrats are working to paint millions of Americans as Nazis before the midterms, almost as if this is all they’ve got.

OH, that’s right, it IS all they’ve got.

They're praying to Jesus. Why would you mock Christians? — JennD (@JennD2468) September 19, 2022

Because he’s a dbag.

Those Nazis are just everywhere these days. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VKauq7jJRk — Savvy (@SavvyUnleashed) September 19, 2022

You people are insufferable twunts. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 19, 2022

That. ^

ACK, NAZI SALUTE!

From a Hillsong concert last week. Our holy democracy is under grave threat. pic.twitter.com/C3MCo71MmW — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 19, 2022

LOOK AT ALL THOSE NAZI SALUTES!

Goodness.

Make no mistake, Democrats are trying to incite their base to commit violence against anyone that disagrees with them. Basically the same tactics the Nazi's used. https://t.co/EiPFa3zKJi pic.twitter.com/hCBSHmJtYq — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) September 19, 2022

Weird how that works.

You really are a bad person, @TristanSnell. Bad because you are dishonest, and bad because you are demonizing good people. Raising a hand / hands has been central to prayer since prayer has existed. Are you calling Christians Nazis? Because that’s really what it sounds like… https://t.co/9fCrF7kQD0 pic.twitter.com/a3ocY4eiIH — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 19, 2022

So @paraga @twittersupport — are y’all gonna leave this misinformation painting praying Christians as Nazis or are you going to correct it? You move quick when it’s anything that upsets Democrats. https://t.co/t2AZ8GZZ7C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 19, 2022

Of course, they will. Twitter is fine with lowlifes like Tristan smearing innocent people as Nazis.

That anti-Republican anti-America narrative ain’t gonna push itself ya’ know.

***

***

