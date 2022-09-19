We’re honestly shocked Tristan Snell hasn’t deleted this tweet by now considering he has been seriously fact-checked not only by like every conservative on Twitter BUT by Twitter itself. How absolutely dense do you have to be to think people putting their hands in the air while praying is a Nazi salute?

You know what, don’t answer that.

THIS is how dense someone has to be:

Wow, our pals on the Left are obsessed with anything and everything Nazi. You know what that makes them, right? Ahem.

They are OBVIOUSLY praying.

So either he’s really really really dense or he is DELIBERATELY trying to misinform stupid people about what is happening here.

It’s honestly insane how hard the Left and Democrats are working to paint millions of Americans as Nazis before the midterms, almost as if this is all they’ve got.

OH, that’s right, it IS all they’ve got.

Because he’s a dbag.

That. ^

ACK, NAZI SALUTE!

LOOK AT ALL THOSE NAZI SALUTES!

Goodness.

Weird how that works.

Of course, they will. Twitter is fine with lowlifes like Tristan smearing innocent people as Nazis.

That anti-Republican anti-America narrative ain’t gonna push itself ya’ know.

