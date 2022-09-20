Leave it to Don Lemon to pick the day of Queen Elizabeth’s literal funeral to tell a royal commentator the family should pay reparations.

Dude has the self-awareness of a pineapple. Or … a lemon?

C’mon man.

He had to know this wouldn’t go well, like at all.

Watch:

CNN’s @DonLemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it pic.twitter.com/LotCfBoAym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

Good of her to give Don a history lesson.

So many people today leave that bit about Africa OUT … wonder why that is.

He's possibly the biggest dope on cable news. And that is quite the accomplishment considering the competition. — Ginger Lady the Terrible (@GingerLady6) September 20, 2022

There’s a reason he’s been demoted.

“it’s an interesting discussion” 😂😂😂 — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) September 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

How do you think that went then Don. Got what you deserved — A470 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@morningale) September 20, 2022

Absolutely brutal. She giftwrapped his arse and handed it to him. — Cooper_Townes (@CooperTownes) September 20, 2022

With a pretty bow on top.

Yup.

He wasn’t ready. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 20, 2022

Is he ever?

She was ready, and it was glorious. — 🇺🇸 Ultra American November is Coming 🇺🇸🍊 (@melissamiller33) September 20, 2022

She took no prisoners.

Don Lemon definitely wasn’t expecting that retort. — 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐲🔬 (@reciprocity_1) September 20, 2022

Perfect gif for a perfect segment.

Heh.

Lemon got squeezed. 🍋🍋🍋🍋 — ⬛⬛⬛⬛MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) September 20, 2022

Guess we could say she took lemons and made lemonade.

See what we did there?

***

