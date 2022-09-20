Leave it to Don Lemon to pick the day of Queen Elizabeth’s literal funeral to tell a royal commentator the family should pay reparations.
Dude has the self-awareness of a pineapple. Or … a lemon?
C’mon man.
He had to know this wouldn’t go well, like at all.
Watch:
CNN’s @DonLemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it pic.twitter.com/LotCfBoAym
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022
Good of her to give Don a history lesson.
So many people today leave that bit about Africa OUT … wonder why that is.
He's possibly the biggest dope on cable news. And that is quite the accomplishment considering the competition.
— Ginger Lady the Terrible (@GingerLady6) September 20, 2022
There’s a reason he’s been demoted.
“it’s an interesting discussion” 😂😂😂
— Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) September 20, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA
How do you think that went then Don. Got what you deserved
— A470 🏴 (@morningale) September 20, 2022
Absolutely brutal. She giftwrapped his arse and handed it to him.
— Cooper_Townes (@CooperTownes) September 20, 2022
With a pretty bow on top.
Yup.
He wasn’t ready.
— Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 20, 2022
Is he ever?
She was ready, and it was glorious.
— 🇺🇸 Ultra American November is Coming 🇺🇸🍊 (@melissamiller33) September 20, 2022
She took no prisoners.
Don Lemon definitely wasn’t expecting that retort.
— 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐲🔬 (@reciprocity_1) September 20, 2022
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 20, 2022
Perfect gif for a perfect segment.
Heh.
Lemon got squeezed. 🍋🍋🍋🍋
— ⬛⬛⬛⬛MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) September 20, 2022
Guess we could say she took lemons and made lemonade.
See what we did there?
***
