Leave it to Don Lemon to pick the day of Queen Elizabeth’s literal funeral to tell a royal commentator the family should pay reparations.

Dude has the self-awareness of a pineapple. Or … a lemon?

C’mon man.

He had to know this wouldn’t go well, like at all.

Watch:

Good of her to give Don a history lesson.

So many people today leave that bit about Africa OUT … wonder why that is.

There’s a reason he’s been demoted.

HA HA HA HA HA

With a pretty bow on top.

Yup.

Is he ever?

She took no prisoners.

Perfect gif for a perfect segment.

Heh.

Guess we could say she took lemons and made lemonade.

See what we did there?

***

