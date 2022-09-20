We’ve spent so much time listening to people on the Left and the media (yeah yeah, same difference) insist that DeSantis was either kidnapping OR trafficking the 48 people he sent to Martha’s Vineyard that we kinda sorta forgot to pay attention to what the people who live there actually think.

Granted, we’ve been pointing and laughing about how quickly they kicked them off the island but this is pretty damn good.

Color us surprised:

JUST-IN: Martha’s Vineyard resident praises DeSantis for bringing attention to the border crisis, and says Harris as a Border Czar is a joke. pic.twitter.com/hXS3S2OxF3 — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) September 20, 2022

She wasn’t surprised, she doesn’t think it was a stunt …

Amazing.

And absolutely fair points from here: how do you get the attention of this administration and ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris?

Not enough people are talking about this because they’re too damn busy losing their minds since DeSantis beat Biden at his own game. And it did it in a far more humane and kind way.

Sorry, not sorry.

Martha’s Vineyard resident, “How do you think the people in Texas feel that get thousands of (migrants) a day? We had a little taste of it.” pic.twitter.com/DCOIyX1d2v — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) September 20, 2022

A little taste of it was hopefully enough to wake them all up.

i loved how she went after kamala — Merissa Hansen 🇺🇸 (@MerissaHansen17) September 20, 2022

Oh yeah, that was our favorite part.

Besides the fact now both the migrants AND Martha’s Vineyard residents have thanked DeSantis.

Too bad, so sad, Lefties.

***

***

