Karine Jean-Pierre is just not cut out for this gig. We’re not even being mean, just honest. It takes a far smarter liar, like Little Red Lying Hood, to spin this level of BS.

And HOOBOY, this was some serious BS.

Watching KJP try and pretend Biden didn’t tell the world during his 60 Minutes interview that the pandemic is over is something else.

Take a gander:

KJP: "The president said, and he was very clear in his 60 Minutes interview, that COVID remains a problem and we're fighting it." Biden in his 60 Minutes interview: "The pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/3kZKBCuSGy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2022

Except he wasn’t clear and he didn’t say in the interview that COVID remains a problem.

HE. SAID. IT’S. OVER.

Let’s go back to the footage, shall we?

Gosh, seems pretty clear to us.

The pandemic is OVER.

LOUDER for the people in the back!

Every time they roll him out, it's another clean-up on isle 46… Now they're scrambling between Joe's 'pandemic is over' and we still need mail-in ballots for November… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 20, 2022

We almost feel sorry for her.

Almost.

Um, no KJP, he said it was over. THAT is what he made very clear. You don’t get to twist it and walk it back just because it would take away all the immense power you’ve given yourselves due to an “emergency”.

It’s over. — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) September 20, 2022

Well, she didn't get the job to be truthful. — Not the problem (@Thatkyleguy57) September 20, 2022

Fair point, sadly.

Now they are just gaslighting us all. — ALTPEPE (@PeterStrok) September 20, 2022

They’re sure trying.

Every time she says very clear she’s cleaning up something that wasn’t the party line — RW (@rwlawoffice) September 20, 2022

Pretty sure he said it was over — John Foxall (@Foxall88) September 20, 2022

Yup, he sure did.

And no amount of spin will change that.

***

Related:

*SNORT* Tim Allen makes a joke about Biden’s 60 Minutes appearance and the Left can’t DEEEEAL so you KNOW it’s good

‘GRRL BYE’: Ayanna Pressley pushing SERIOUSLY debunked lie about border agents ‘whipping’ illegal immigrants goes SERIOUSLY wrong

What a JOKE! Martha’s Vineyard resident takes vicious SWIPE at Kamala Harris while THANKING DeSantis for opening their eyes (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!