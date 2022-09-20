A Tim Allen sighting on Twitter is unfortunately sorta rare (unless he has a show coming up) and a Tim Allen joke about Biden is even RARER.

The man doesn’t waste tweets, which in the grand scheme of things is good. Some people just love the sounds of their own tweets … voices. You know what we mean.

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

Allen trended for hours today over this tweet. Sure, plenty of people applauded and laughed …

You will forever be my favorite comedian. You’re the best 🤣 — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) September 19, 2022

Us too.

That’s funny. I don’t care who you are. — John Odermatt (@JohnOdermatt) September 20, 2022

We thought so too.

But it was the Biden supporters and Lefties who made him trend. Ya’ know, life would be so much more fun for these folks if they’d remove the perpetual stick from their backside, just once.

Longer than your career Buzz — HPH (@HarrietPH) September 19, 2022

Look at these people.

So angry about a joke.

Tim Allen was caught with 1.4 pounds of coke. I heard he asked how many people he had to snitch on to only serve 2 years in prison. Answer: Tim tattled on 20. — Mimsy🏴‍☠️ (@MimsyYamaguchi) September 20, 2022

Oooh, she sure got him.

This is such a good representation of Left versus Right, though. Tim just told a joke, she got really nasty and mean.

Now do Hunter Biden 😬 — DeniseVB (@blogho) September 20, 2022

Oh wait, there’s the real punchline.

How can people dislike Biden after the dumpster fire that was trump? I don’t get it. All I feel is relief — x24 (@christopherco) September 19, 2022

Ugh, Trump Trump Trump.

Change the record!

Nobody talks about Trump as much as people who supposedly hate the guy.

So much seething at a simple joke — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 20, 2022

Seriously.

Imagine defending this train wreck of a presidency. — Bizzy E (@bizzyinaz) September 20, 2022

It would be exhausting.

Pass.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

