A Tim Allen sighting on Twitter is unfortunately sorta rare (unless he has a show coming up) and a Tim Allen joke about Biden is even RARER.

The man doesn’t waste tweets, which in the grand scheme of things is good. Some people just love the sounds of their own tweets … voices. You know what we mean.

Allen trended for hours today over this tweet. Sure, plenty of people applauded and laughed …

Us too.

We thought so too.

Trending

But it was the Biden supporters and Lefties who made him trend. Ya’ know, life would be so much more fun for these folks if they’d remove the perpetual stick from their backside, just once.

Look at these people.

So angry about a joke.

Oooh, she sure got him.

This is such a good representation of Left versus Right, though. Tim just told a joke, she got really nasty and mean.

Oh wait, there’s the real punchline.

Ugh, Trump Trump Trump.

Change the record!

Nobody talks about Trump as much as people who supposedly hate the guy.

Seriously.

It would be exhausting.

Pass.

***

Related:

‘GRRL BYE’: Ayanna Pressley pushing SERIOUSLY debunked lie about border agents ‘whipping’ illegal immigrants goes SERIOUSLY wrong

What a JOKE! Martha’s Vineyard resident takes vicious SWIPE at Kamala Harris while THANKING DeSantis for opening their eyes (watch)

Well, well, WELL: New FBI whistleblower seems to VINDICATE those crazy, conservative, conspiracy theorists out there (screenshots)

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 60 MinutesBidenjokeTim Allen