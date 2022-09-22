Matthew Paul Turner is a self-described ‘Progressive Christian’.

Not sure we’ve ever heard that term before but hey, whatever floats his boat.

Seems Mr. Turner (he identifies as a he/him so we can call him mister, ahem) thinks Matt Walsh is a terrible human for trying to protect children from life-altering body-changing surgeries that cannot be undone. That’s just weird, right? Walsh isn’t telling people they can’t be who they are, he’s simply fighting against any organization or hospital that is making serious bank on ‘gender-affirming care’ for kids. And to claim Walsh will, ‘REAP WHAT HE’S SOWN.’

Sheesh, drama much?

You are a terrible human, Matt Walsh. You make nothing better. And one day your sad little existence will reap what it has sown over and over again. https://t.co/5rNdKxgwdq — Matthew Paul Turner (he/him) (@HeyMPT) September 21, 2022

What exactly does that mean?

Reaping what you’ve sown sounds like a bad thing, but in our opinion protecting children is a good thing.

Maybe the whole Progressive Christian thing just confuses people.

Matt just needed three words …

Pronouns in bio https://t.co/ep2Zp33f5t — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Yup.

Typical.

He used to be editor of a Christian music magazine. I would say abandoning his faith made him pathetic but he was like that before. — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) September 22, 2022

Not just in bio: straight up in the username. Sheesh — Seanithan (@seanithan_ttv) September 21, 2022

He means BUSINESS with his pronoun usage. You betcha.

we all return to dust. he/him should ponder that. — Dinosaur General Bezalel Wolfenstein (@Jaeger_87_308) September 21, 2022

Thats why so many of us have distanced ourselves from far left progressives 😑 — The Wise Crow 1 (@TheWiseCrow1) September 22, 2022

“Progressive Christian” too…smh — Tracy Forester (@ctztforester) September 21, 2022

Right?

We don’t get it.

And pretty sure we don’t want to get it.

